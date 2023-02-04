Police report 4-2-23

Miscellaneous

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY

Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

Stacia L. Richey, 33, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid.

Mark E. Brazel, 51, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid.

Timothy W. Crites, 54, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and exceeding posted speed limit.

Ashley C. Trout, 36, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of fourth-degree domestic assault.

Amanda L. Stone, 22, of Benton, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Gary S. Cunningham, 51, of Benton, Missouri, was arrested on a Scott City Police Department warrant for failure to appear for driving while revoked, failure to register motor vehicle and no insurance.

Michael S. Crawford, 59, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on Mitchell County, Texas, warrants for possession of a controlled substance and two counts of failure to comply with sex offender registry.

Edwin R. Desnoye, 59, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Perry County, Missouri, warrant for probation violation for driving while intoxicated.

Phoenix D. Dover, 23, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a St. Francois County, Missouri, warrant for failure to appear for traffic offense of driving while revoked/suspended, no insurance and possession of plates of another.

Joshua E. Foeste, 40, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for peace disturbance.

Shannon P. Babers, 44, of Oak Ridge was arrested on six Cape Girardeau County warrants for failure to appear for three counts of possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid, three counts of driving while revoked/suspended and Perry County, Missouri, warrant for failure to appear for driving while revoked/suspended.