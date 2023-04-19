Police report 4-19-23

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- A warrant arrest was reported.
- A warrant arrest was reported.
Assault
- Fourth-degree domestic assault was reported on Lexington Avenue.
DWI
- Driving while intoxicated, Failure to maintain single lane, improper registration, failure to maintain motor vehicle financial responsibility and failure to drive on right side of roadway was reported on Big Bend Road.
Thefts
- Armed robbery was reported on Morgan Oak Street.
- Shoplifting was reported on North Kingshighway.
- Theft was reported on Tulip Lane.
- Theft was reported on Bellevue Street.
- Theft was reported on Shirley Drive.
Miscellaneous
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported.
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on North Frederick Street.
- Unlawful use of a weapon was reported on Sheridan Drive.
JACKSON
Jackson Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Ashley Eigenbrod, 32, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
- Jennifer Ledcke, 28, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.
- Terry Bollinger, 49, of Carbondale, Illinois, was arrested on a Jackson warrant.
- Anna Rahing, 27, of Marble Hill, Missouri, was arrested on a Scott City warrant.
- Jamie Egan, 38, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant.
DWI
- Michael Hammond, 38, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, failure to drive within single lane, failure to yield to emergency vehicle and failure to register motor vehicle.
Thefts
- Theft was reported in the 900 block of Greensferry Road.
- Theft was reported in the 600 block of Broadridge Drive.
- Burglary was reported in the 800 block of Dorothy Drive.
Assault
- Assault was reported in the 3300 block of Old Cape Road.
Miscellaneous
- Property damage was reported in the 600 block of Odus Drive.
- Trespassing was reported in the 400 block of Forest Street.
- Trespassing was reported in the 100 block of South Shawnee Boulevard.
- Fraud was reported in the 300 block of Cathy Drive.
- Fraud was reported in the 200 block of South Union Avenue.