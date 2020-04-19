Police report 4-19-20

CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items.
Assaults
- Assault was reported in the 3000 block of Mimosa Drive.
- Assault was reported in the 1100 block of William Street.
Thefts
- Theft was reported in the 200 block of Brookside Drive.
- Theft was reported in the 400 block of Themis Street.
- Burglary was reported in the 2800 block of Themis Street.
- Larceny was reported on North Main Street.
- Larceny was reported in the 1000 block of South Benton Street.
- Burglary was reported in the 800 block of William Street.
Miscellaneous
- Drug violation was reported at South Ellis Street and Jefferson Avenue.
- Weapons law violation was reported on North Henderson Avenue.
- Drug violation was reported at South West End Boulevard and Shawnee Parkway.
- Weapons law violation was reported in the 400 block of South Benton Street.
- Drug violation was reported in the 800 block of South Pacific Street.
- Drug violation was reported at Sheridan Drive and Independence Street.
JACKSON
The Jackson Police Department released the following items.
Theft
- Theft was reported in the 3600 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
Miscellaneous
- Harassment was reported in the 1100 block of Highland Drive.
- Domestic disturbance was reported in the 1200 block of Brandom Street.
- Domestic disturbance was reported in the 600 block of East Jefferson Street.
- Property damage was reported in the 1300 block of Old Cape Road.