All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
April 18, 2020

Police report 4-19-20

CAPE GIRARDEAU The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Assaults n Assault was reported in the 3000 block of Mimosa Drive. n Assault was reported in the 1100 block of William Street. Thefts n Theft was reported in the 200 block of Brookside Drive...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items.

Assaults

  • Assault was reported in the 3000 block of Mimosa Drive.
  • Assault was reported in the 1100 block of William Street.

Thefts

  • Theft was reported in the 200 block of Brookside Drive.
  • Theft was reported in the 400 block of Themis Street.
  • Burglary was reported in the 2800 block of Themis Street.
  • Larceny was reported on North Main Street.
  • Larceny was reported in the 1000 block of South Benton Street.
  • Burglary was reported in the 800 block of William Street.

Miscellaneous

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
  • Drug violation was reported at South Ellis Street and Jefferson Avenue.
  • Weapons law violation was reported on North Henderson Avenue.
  • Drug violation was reported at South West End Boulevard and Shawnee Parkway.
  • Weapons law violation was reported in the 400 block of South Benton Street.
  • Drug violation was reported in the 800 block of South Pacific Street.
  • Drug violation was reported at Sheridan Drive and Independence Street.

JACKSON

The Jackson Police Department released the following items.

Theft

  • Theft was reported in the 3600 block of East Jackson Boulevard.

Miscellaneous

  • Harassment was reported in the 1100 block of Highland Drive.
  • Domestic disturbance was reported in the 1200 block of Brandom Street.
  • Domestic disturbance was reported in the 600 block of East Jefferson Street.
  • Property damage was reported in the 1300 block of Old Cape Road.
Story Tags
Police/Fire Reports

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Police/Fire ReportsJune 6
Fire report 6-6-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 6
Police report 6-6-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 5
Police report 6-5-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 5
Fire report 6-5-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 4
Police report 6-4-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 4
Fire report 6-4-24
Police/Fire ReportsMay 31
Police report 5-31-24
Police/Fire ReportsMay 31
Fire report 5-31-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy