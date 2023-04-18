Police report 4-18-23

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrest does not imply guilt.
Arrests
- A warrant arrest was reported.
- A warrant arrest was reported on William Street.
- A warrant arrest was reported on Broadway.
- A warrant arrest was reported on North Main Street.
- A warrant arrest was reported.
- A warrant arrest was reported on South Kingshighway.
- A warrant arrest was reported on South Kingshighway.
- A warrant arrest was reported.
- A warrant arrest was reported.
- A warrant arrest was reported on Whitener Street.
- A warrant arrest was reported on South Benton Street.
Assaults
- Third-degree assault was reported on Broadway.
- Third-degree domestic assault was reported on Independence Street.
- First-degree assault or attempt serious physical injury or special victim and armed-criminal action were reported on Whitener Street.
- Domestic disturbance was reported.
- Assault was reported on South Silver Springs Road.
- First-degree robbery and armed criminal action were reported on Bloomfield Street.
- First-degree assault or attempt serious physical injury or special victim and armed criminal action were reported on North Henderson Avenue.
- Third-degree assault was reported on South Silver Springs Road.