Police report 4-18-23

DWI

Driving while intoxicated, making false declaration and unlawful use of a license were reported on North Kingshighway.

Thefts

Miscellaneous

Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on North Kingshighway.

Resisting/interfering with arrest, detention or stop was reported on South Plaza Way.

Unlawful use of a weapon and shooting from a motor vehicle at person, motor vehicle or building were reported on Jefferson Avenue.

Unlawful use of a weapon and discharging along highway or into building were reported on Jefferson Avenue.

Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Bellevue Street.

Weapon violation was reported on North Henderson Avenue.