April 18, 2023

Police report 4-18-23

CAPE GIRARDEAU Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrest does not imply guilt. Arrests n A warrant arrest was reported. n A warrant arrest was reported on William Street. n A warrant arrest was reported on Broadway. n A warrant arrest was reported on North Main Street...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrest does not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • A warrant arrest was reported.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on William Street.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on Broadway.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on North Main Street.
  • A warrant arrest was reported.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on South Kingshighway.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on South Kingshighway.
  • A warrant arrest was reported.
  • A warrant arrest was reported.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on Whitener Street.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on South Benton Street.

Assaults

  • Third-degree assault was reported on Broadway.
  • Third-degree domestic assault was reported on Independence Street.
  • First-degree assault or attempt serious physical injury or special victim and armed-criminal action were reported on Whitener Street.
  • Domestic disturbance was reported.
  • Assault was reported on South Silver Springs Road.
  • First-degree robbery and armed criminal action were reported on Bloomfield Street.
  • First-degree assault or attempt serious physical injury or special victim and armed criminal action were reported on North Henderson Avenue.
  • Third-degree assault was reported on South Silver Springs Road.
DWI

  • Driving while intoxicated, making false declaration and unlawful use of a license were reported on North Kingshighway.

Thefts

  • Shoplifting was reported on William Street.
  • Theft was reported.
  • Burglary was reported on Clark Avenue.
  • First-degree robbery was reported on William Street.
  • Shoplifting was reported on William Street.
  • Shoplifting was reported on William Street.

Miscellaneous

  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on North Kingshighway.
  • Resisting/interfering with arrest, detention or stop was reported on South Plaza Way.
  • Unlawful use of a weapon and shooting from a motor vehicle at person, motor vehicle or building were reported on Jefferson Avenue.
  • Unlawful use of a weapon and discharging along highway or into building were reported on Jefferson Avenue.
  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Bellevue Street.
  • Weapon violation was reported on North Henderson Avenue.
  • Unlawful use of a weapon and shooting from motor vehicle at person, motor vehicle or building, resisting in death or injury were reported.
Police/Fire Reports

