Police report 4-16-24

Arrests

Emma J. Kathol, 30, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Kansas Bureau of Investigation warrant for failure to appear for stealing.

Gaylon L. Avery II, 46, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of driving while revoked/suspended, failure to register motor vehicle and failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Robert L. Maglone, 59, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Michael P. Vincent St., 45, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a New Madrid County warrant for shoplifting and stealing.

Jeffrey A. Koeller-Guzman, 40, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for failure to register motor vehicle.

Levi J. Sams, 25, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of resisting lawful stop, driving while intoxicated and exceeding posted speed limit.

Anthony S. Sagers, 38, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for trafficking in stolen identities.

Theresa A. Phillips, 32, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.

Lisa R. Smiley, 58, of Chaffee was arrested on suspicion of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Connor T. Benado, 32, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for failure to register motor vehicle.