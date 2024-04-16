Police report 4-16-24

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- A warrant arrest was reported.
- A warrant arrest was reported on Saint Francis Drive.
- A warrant arrest was reported on South Henderson Avenue.
- A warrant arrest was reported.
- A warrant arrest was reported.
- A warrant arrest was reported on North Silver Springs Road.
- A warrant arrest was reported on North Sprigg Street.
Assaults
- Second-degree domestic assault was reported on Belleridge Pike.
- Fourth-degree domestic assault was reported on South Henderson Avenue.
- Assault was reported on North Sprigg Street.
- First-degree domestic assault was reported on South Ellis Street.
DWI
- Driving while intoxicated and driving while revoked/suspended were reported on North Street.
Thefts
- Burglary was reported.
- Theft of a vehicle was reported on West Highland Drive.
- Theft from a vehicle was reported on Rust Avenue.
- Shoplifting was reported on South Sprigg Street.
- Stealing and first-degree trespassing were reported on North Sprigg Street.
Miscellaneous
- Shots fired was reported on South Kingshighway.
- Second-degree tampering with a motor vehicle was reported on South Spring Avenue.
- First-degree trespassing was reported on Olivia Drive.
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Independence Street.
- First-degree trespassing was reported on Independence Street.
- Indecent exposure was reported.
- Unlawful use of a weapon was reported on Walnut Street.
- Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, receiving stolen property and delivery of a controlled substance were reported.
- Knowingly operating a motor vehicle without operable license lamps/tail lamps and driving while revoked/suspended were reported on South Kingshighway.
- Driving while revoked/ suspended and leaving the scene of an accident were reported on South Kingshighway.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY
Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Emma J. Kathol, 30, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Kansas Bureau of Investigation warrant for failure to appear for stealing.
- Gaylon L. Avery II, 46, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of driving while revoked/suspended, failure to register motor vehicle and failure to maintain financial responsibility.
- Robert L. Maglone, 59, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Michael P. Vincent Sr., 45, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a New Madrid County warrant for shoplifting and stealing.
- Jeffrey A. Koeller-Guzman, 40, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for failure to register motor vehicle.
- Levi J. Sams, 25, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of resisting lawful stop, driving while intoxicated and exceeding posted speed limit.
- Anthony S. Sagers, 38, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for trafficking in stolen identities.
- Theresa A. Phillips, 32, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
- Lisa R. Smiley, 58, of Chaffee was arrested on suspicion of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Connor T. Benado, 32, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for failure to register a motor vehicle.
- Brandon S. Umfleet, 46, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for stealing and second-degree burglary.
DWIs
- Richard L. Chandler, 43, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- William E. Corley, 53, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for driving while intoxicated and driving while revoked/suspended.
JACKSON
Jackson Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrest
- Jon Friedrich, 49, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of two counts possession of a controlled substance and displayed lighted red lamp to front of vehicle.
DWI
- Brandon Gemeinhardt, 46, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Theft
- Theft was reported in the 3000 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
Miscellaneous
- Property damage was reported in the area of Parkview Street and Hubble Ford.
- Trespassing was reported in the 200 block of North West Lane.
- Trespassing was reported in the 1600 block of West Independence Street.
- Trespassing was reported in the 200 block of Morgan Street.