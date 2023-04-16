All sections
April 15, 2023

Police report 4-16-23

CAPE GIRARDEAU Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrest does not imply guilt. Arrest n A warrant arrest was reported. n A warrant arrest was reported on Merriwether Street. n A warrant arrest was reported on South Hanover Street...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrest does not imply guilt.

Arrest

  • A warrant arrest was reported.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on Merriwether Street.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on South Hanover Street.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on South Pacific Street.

Thefts

  • Theft was reported on South Kingshighway.
  • Shoplifting and fourth- degree assault were reported on North Sprigg Street.
Miscellaneous

  • Gunshot, stabbing and civil unrest was reported on William Street.
  • Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia — amphetamine or methamphetanine — was reported on Independence Street.

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY

Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Brandon L. Smallwood, 42, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on two Cape Girardeau County warrants for probation violation for possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana-synthetic cannabinoid.
  • Amos H. Locklear, 39, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for non-support.
  • David L. Ivie, 43, of Jackson was arrested on a Mississippi County, Missouri, warrant for failure to appear for larceny.
  • Fredy Salinas, 21, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for third-degree domestic.
Police/Fire Reports

