Police report 4-16-23

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrest does not imply guilt.
Arrest
- A warrant arrest was reported.
- A warrant arrest was reported on Merriwether Street.
- A warrant arrest was reported on South Hanover Street.
- A warrant arrest was reported on South Pacific Street.
Thefts
- Theft was reported on South Kingshighway.
- Shoplifting and fourth- degree assault were reported on North Sprigg Street.
Miscellaneous
- Gunshot, stabbing and civil unrest was reported on William Street.
- Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia — amphetamine or methamphetanine — was reported on Independence Street.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY
Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Brandon L. Smallwood, 42, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on two Cape Girardeau County warrants for probation violation for possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana-synthetic cannabinoid.
- Amos H. Locklear, 39, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for non-support.
- David L. Ivie, 43, of Jackson was arrested on a Mississippi County, Missouri, warrant for failure to appear for larceny.
- Fredy Salinas, 21, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for third-degree domestic.