blotterMarch 15, 2024
Police report 4-15-24
CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • A warrant arrest was reported.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on Broadway.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on North Kingshighway.
Thefts

  • Shoplifting was reported.
  • Shoplifting was reported on William Street.
  • Theft was reported.

Miscellaneous

  • Shots were reported on Whitener Street.
  • First-degree property damage was reported on Saddleridge Lane.
  • Resisting arrest/detention/stop by fleeing was reported on North Kingshighway.
  • Unlawful use of a weapon was reported on William Street.
Police/Fire Reports
