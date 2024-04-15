Police report 4-15-24

CAPE GIRARDEAU Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrest does not imply guilt. Arrests n A warrant arrest was reported. n A warrant arrest was reported on Broadway. n A warrant arrest was reported on North Kingshighway. ...
CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
A warrant arrest was reported.
A warrant arrest was reported on Broadway.
A warrant arrest was reported on North Kingshighway.
Thefts
Shoplifting was reported.
Shoplifting was reported on William Street.
Theft was reported.
Miscellaneous
Shots were reported on Whitener Street.
First-degree property damage was reported on Saddleridge Lane.
Resisting arrest/detention/stop by fleeing was reported on North Kingshighway.
Unlawful use of a weapon was reported on William Street.