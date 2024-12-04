All sections
April 12, 2024

Police report 4-12-24

CAPE GIRARDEAU Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrest does not imply guilt.

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrest does not imply guilt.

Arrests

•A warrant arrest was reported.A warrant arrest was reported on Broadway.A warrant arrest was reported on North Hanover Street.A warrant arrest was reported.

Thefts

•Shoplifting was reported on William Street.

•First-degree burglary, unlawful use of a weapon, stealing, second-degree property damage, first-degree robbery and armed criminal action were reported on Ranney Avenue.

•Theft from a motor vehicle was reported on Bloomfield Road.

•Theft was reported on William Street.

•Theft was reported.

•Theft was reported on South Hanover Street.

Miscellaneous

•Second-degree property damage was reported.

• Child abuse was reported on Independence Street.

• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on South Sprigg Street.

• Resisting/interfering with arrest, detention or stop and possession of a controlled substance were reported on South Kingshighway.

• Possession of a controlled substance was reported on Shawnee Parkway.

• Possession of a controlled substance was reported on North Fountain Street.

• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on South Sprigg Street.

• Vicious animal and leash requirement offense were reported on Thilenius Street.

• Abuse of elderly, disabled or vulnerable person was reported on Sheridan Drive.

• First-degree property damage was reported on South Spring Avenue.

