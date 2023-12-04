Police report 4-12-23

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- A warrant arrest was reported on South Spring Avenue.
- Burglary was reported on Kingsway Drive.
- A warrant arrest was reported.
- A warrant arrest was reported on Bloomfield Street.
Assaults
- Assault was reported on South Hanover Street.
- Second-degree assault was reported on Saint Francis Drive.
DWI
- Driving while intoxicated was reported on William Street.
Theft
- Second-degree burglary and second-degree property damage was reported on Napa Circle.
Miscellaneous
- First-degree property damage and ex parte or full order protection violation were reported.
JACKSON
Jackson Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.
DWI
- Clarence Stucker, 79, of Bloomfield, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Thefts
- Theft was reported in the 1200 block of East Main Street.
- Theft was reported in the 2200 block of Jonathan Drive.
- Theft was reported in the 500 block of West Main Street.
- Theft was reported in the 1900 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
Miscellaneous
- Harassment was reported in the 600 block of West Washington Street.
- Harassment was reported in the 400 block of North Shawnee Boulevard.
- Property damage was reported in the 3300 block of Old Cape Road.
- Property damage was reported in the 200 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
- Fraud was reported in the 4700 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
- Fraud was reported in the 900 block of Aaron Drive.