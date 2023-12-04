All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
April 12, 2023

Police report 4-12-23

CAPE GIRARDEAU Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt. Arrests n A warrant arrest was reported on South Spring Avenue. n Burglary was reported on Kingsway Drive. n A warrant arrest was reported...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • A warrant arrest was reported on South Spring Avenue.
  • Burglary was reported on Kingsway Drive.
  • A warrant arrest was reported.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on Bloomfield Street.

Assaults

  • Assault was reported on South Hanover Street.
  • Second-degree assault was reported on Saint Francis Drive.

DWI

  • Driving while intoxicated was reported on William Street.

Theft

  • Second-degree burglary and second-degree property damage was reported on Napa Circle.
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Miscellaneous

  • First-degree property damage and ex parte or full order protection violation were reported.

JACKSON

Jackson Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

DWI

  • Clarence Stucker, 79, of Bloomfield, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.

Thefts

  • Theft was reported in the 1200 block of East Main Street.
  • Theft was reported in the 2200 block of Jonathan Drive.
  • Theft was reported in the 500 block of West Main Street.
  • Theft was reported in the 1900 block of East Jackson Boulevard.

Miscellaneous

  • Harassment was reported in the 600 block of West Washington Street.
  • Harassment was reported in the 400 block of North Shawnee Boulevard.
  • Property damage was reported in the 3300 block of Old Cape Road.
  • Property damage was reported in the 200 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
  • Fraud was reported in the 4700 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
  • Fraud was reported in the 900 block of Aaron Drive.
Story Tags
Police/Fire Reports

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Police/Fire ReportsJune 6
Fire report 6-6-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 6
Police report 6-6-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 5
Police report 6-5-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 5
Fire report 6-5-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 4
Police report 6-4-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 4
Fire report 6-4-24
Police/Fire ReportsMay 31
Police report 5-31-24
Police/Fire ReportsMay 31
Fire report 5-31-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy