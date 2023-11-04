All sections
April 11, 2023

Police report 4-11-23

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • A warrant arrest was reported on South Sprigg Street.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on North County Park Drive.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on North County Park Drive.
  • A warrant arrest and possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid were reported on South Main Street.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on North Sprigg Street.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on South Louisiana Avenue.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on Bloomfield Road.
  • A warrant arrest was reported.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on South Sprigg Street.

Assaults

  • Fourth-degree domestic assault was reported on North Sprigg Street.
  • Third-degree assault and first-degree burglary were reported on South Pacific Street.

Thefts

  • Theft from a vehicle was reported on Fairlane Drive.
  • Theft from a vehicle was reported on Boxwood Drive.
  • Shoplifting was reported on William Street.
  • Second-degree burglary, theft from a building and stealing firearm/explosive weapon/ammonium nitrate were reported on Kenneth Drive.
  • Theft from a motor vehicle was reported on South Sprigg Street.
  • Theft was reported on Saint Francis Drive.
  • Burglary and resisting/interfering with arrest, detention or stop were reported on Bellevue Street.

Miscellaneous

  • Harassment was reported on Asher Street.
  • Fraud/misrepresent in connection with offer/sale/negotiation of insurance and false impersonation of law enforcement officer were reported.
  • First-degree harassment was reported on Cape Meadows Circle.
  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on William Street.
  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Bloomfield Road.
  • First-degree property damage, fourth-degree domestic assault and unlawful use of a weapon were reported on Jefferson Avenue.
  • Leaving the scene of an accident and no operator's license were reported on Lions Way.
  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Broadway.
  • Indecent exposure was reported on Lions Way.
  • Child abuse was reported.

JACKSON

Jackson Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Kelly Smith, 51, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
  • Travis Jones, 39, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of domestic assault and stealing.
  • Aimee Winchel, 31, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of misuse of 911, making false report and possession of a controlled substance.
  • David Kilhafner, 34, of Marble Hill, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.
  • Michael Dilley, 47, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of assault.
  • James Waller III, 31, of Jackson was arrested on Cape Girardeau County warrant.
  • Brittany Vails, 44, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of an affray.
  • Daniel Harmon, 40, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of an affray.
  • Cody Mitchem, 31, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of domestic assault.
Police/Fire Reports

