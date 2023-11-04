Police report 4-11-23

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- A warrant arrest was reported on South Sprigg Street.
- A warrant arrest was reported on North County Park Drive.
- A warrant arrest was reported on North County Park Drive.
- A warrant arrest and possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid were reported on South Main Street.
- A warrant arrest was reported on North Sprigg Street.
- A warrant arrest was reported on South Louisiana Avenue.
- A warrant arrest was reported on Bloomfield Road.
- A warrant arrest was reported.
- A warrant arrest was reported on South Sprigg Street.
Assaults
- Fourth-degree domestic assault was reported on North Sprigg Street.
- Third-degree assault and first-degree burglary were reported on South Pacific Street.
Thefts
- Theft from a vehicle was reported on Fairlane Drive.
- Theft from a vehicle was reported on Boxwood Drive.
- Shoplifting was reported on William Street.
- Second-degree burglary, theft from a building and stealing firearm/explosive weapon/ammonium nitrate were reported on Kenneth Drive.
- Theft from a motor vehicle was reported on South Sprigg Street.
- Theft was reported on Saint Francis Drive.
- Burglary and resisting/interfering with arrest, detention or stop were reported on Bellevue Street.
Miscellaneous
- Harassment was reported on Asher Street.
- Fraud/misrepresent in connection with offer/sale/negotiation of insurance and false impersonation of law enforcement officer were reported.
- First-degree harassment was reported on Cape Meadows Circle.
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on William Street.
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Bloomfield Road.
- First-degree property damage, fourth-degree domestic assault and unlawful use of a weapon were reported on Jefferson Avenue.
- Leaving the scene of an accident and no operator's license were reported on Lions Way.
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Broadway.
- Indecent exposure was reported on Lions Way.
- Child abuse was reported.
JACKSON
Jackson Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Kelly Smith, 51, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
- Travis Jones, 39, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of domestic assault and stealing.
- Aimee Winchel, 31, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of misuse of 911, making false report and possession of a controlled substance.
- David Kilhafner, 34, of Marble Hill, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.
- Michael Dilley, 47, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of assault.
- James Waller III, 31, of Jackson was arrested on Cape Girardeau County warrant.
- Brittany Vails, 44, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of an affray.
- Daniel Harmon, 40, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of an affray.
- Cody Mitchem, 31, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of domestic assault.