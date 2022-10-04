Police report 4-10-22

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrest does not imply guilt.
Arrests
- A warrant arrest was reported.
- A warrant arrest was reported on Lynwood Hills Drive.
- A warrant arrest was reported on North Park Avenue.
- A warrant arrest was reported.
- A warrant arrest was reported on South Sprigg Street.
Thefts
- Shoplifting was reported on William Street.
- Second-degree burglary was reported on North Park Avenue.
- Shoplifting was reported on William Street.
- Theft was reported on South Ellis Street.
Miscellaneous
- First-degree trespassing was reported on South Sprigg Street.
- Driving while revoked/suspended, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia -- amphetamine or methamphetamine, delivery of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid were reported on William Street.
- First-degree property damage was reported.
- resisting/interfering with arrest, detention or shop and first-degree trespassing were reported on South Benton Street.
- Possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less and failure to signal/give property signal when stopping/turning left or right were reported on Shawnee Parkway.
- Fourth-degree domestic disturbance was reported on Kingsway Drive.
- Disarming a peace offer or correction officer while performing official duty, third-degree assault, first-degree tampering with motor vehicle, first-degree trespassing and resisting/interfering with arrested, detention or stop were reported on South Hanover Street.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY
The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office released the following items. Arrest does not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Joshua D. Moore, 35, of Oak Ridge was arrested on suspicion of third-degree domestic assault.
- Michael A. Fischer, 41, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for six counts of passing bad checks.
- Zachariah D. Sutton, 28, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Lowndes County, Mississippi, warrant for possession of a weapon by a felon.
- Danielle L. Lindsay, 27, of Marble Hill, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for no seatbelt.
- Brandon A. Price, 36, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting/interfering with arrest, delivery of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a firearm.
- Robin M. Ogborn, 57, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
- Lidia M. Kight, 52, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
- Richard O. Jenkins, 49, of Jackson was arrested on a Probation and Parole District 22 warrant for a parole violation for burglary and a Cape Girardeau County warrant for obstruction of a court order.
- Gregory J. Horace, 51, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of failure to yield to emergency vehicle, driving while suspended/revoked, failure to register motor vehicle annually and failure to maintain financial responsibility.
- Keith A. Fischer, 37, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for a probation violation for driving while revoked/suspended.
- Tracy L. Walker, 45, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of third-degree domestic assault.