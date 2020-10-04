Police report 4-10-20

CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items.
Assault
- Assault was reported in the 500 block of South Benton Street.
- Assault was reported in the 400 block of South Hanover Street.
Theft
- Theft was reported in the 1400 block of Perry Avenue.
- Theft was reported in the 2000 block of Montgomery Street.
- Shoplifting was reported on South Plaza Way.
- Larceny was reported in the 1600 block of Price Drive.
- Larceny was reported in the 1600 block of North Kingshighway.
Miscellaneous
- Weapons law violation at North Sprigg Street and Broadway.
- Drug violation was reported in the 500 block of Broadway.
- Property damage was reported in the 800 block of South Pacific Street.
JACKSON
The Jackson Police Department released the following items.
Miscellaneous
- Trespassing was reported in the 2900 block of South Old Orchard Road.
- Peace disturbance was reported in the 600 block of East Jefferson Street.