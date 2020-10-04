Police report 4-10-20

All sections
April 11, 2020

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items.

Assault

  • Assault was reported in the 500 block of South Benton Street.
  • Assault was reported in the 400 block of South Hanover Street.

Theft

  • Theft was reported in the 1400 block of Perry Avenue.
  • Theft was reported in the 2000 block of Montgomery Street.
  • Shoplifting was reported on South Plaza Way.
  • Larceny was reported in the 1600 block of Price Drive.
  • Larceny was reported in the 1600 block of North Kingshighway.
Miscellaneous

  • Weapons law violation at North Sprigg Street and Broadway.
  • Drug violation was reported in the 500 block of Broadway.
  • Property damage was reported in the 800 block of South Pacific Street.

JACKSON

The Jackson Police Department released the following items.

Miscellaneous

  • Trespassing was reported in the 2900 block of South Old Orchard Road.
  • Peace disturbance was reported in the 600 block of East Jefferson Street.
Police/Fire Reports

