blotterMarch 8, 2023

Police report 3-8-23

CAPE GIRARDEAU Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt. Arrests n A misdemeanor warrant arrest was reported. n A misdemeanor warrant arrest was reported. n A warrant arrest was reported on Broadway...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • A misdemeanor warrant arrest was reported.
  • A misdemeanor warrant arrest was reported.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on Broadway.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on South Benton Street.

Assaults

  • Third-degree assault was reported on South Silver Springs Road.
  • First-degree assault was reported on William Street.

DWI

  • Driving while intoxicated was reported on Independence Street.

Thefts

  • Theft was reported on Independence Street.
  • Theft of a vehicle was reported on Jefferson Avenue.

Miscellaneous

  • Sex offense was reported on South Broadview Street.
  • Vicious animal was reported on North Middle Street.
  • Missing person was reported on Wayne Street.
  • Violation of licensing at after-hours club was reported on Independence Street.

JACKSON

Jackson Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Kimberly Hanner, 63, of Jackson was arrested on a Marble Hill, Missouri, warrant.
  • Paige Biri, 34, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.
  • Ann Bierman, 45, of Perryville, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.
  • Rebecca Smith, 46 of Patton, Missouri, was arrested for assault.

Assault

  • Assault was reported in the 300 block of North West Lane.

DWI

  • Jason McLean, 46 of Cape Girardeau was arrested for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, failure to drive in single land and failure to use turn signal.

Thefts

  • Theft was reported in the 2200 block of Walton Drive.
  • Theft was reported in the 400 block of North Maryland Street.
  • Theft was reported in the 2000 block of West Jackson Boulevard.
  • Theft was reported in the 500 block of Broadridge Drive.
  • Burglary was reported in the 500 block of Bainbridge Road.
