Police report 3-8-23

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- A misdemeanor warrant arrest was reported.
- A warrant arrest was reported on Broadway.
- A warrant arrest was reported on South Benton Street.
Assaults
- Third-degree assault was reported on South Silver Springs Road.
- First-degree assault was reported on William Street.
DWI
- Driving while intoxicated was reported on Independence Street.
Thefts
- Theft was reported on Independence Street.
- Theft of a vehicle was reported on Jefferson Avenue.
Miscellaneous
- Sex offense was reported on South Broadview Street.
- Vicious animal was reported on North Middle Street.
- Missing person was reported on Wayne Street.
- Violation of licensing at after-hours club was reported on Independence Street.
JACKSON
Jackson Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Kimberly Hanner, 63, of Jackson was arrested on a Marble Hill, Missouri, warrant.
- Paige Biri, 34, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.
- Ann Bierman, 45, of Perryville, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.
- Rebecca Smith, 46 of Patton, Missouri, was arrested for assault.
Assault
- Assault was reported in the 300 block of North West Lane.
DWI
- Jason McLean, 46 of Cape Girardeau was arrested for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, failure to drive in single land and failure to use turn signal.
Thefts
- Theft was reported in the 2200 block of Walton Drive.
- Theft was reported in the 400 block of North Maryland Street.
- Theft was reported in the 2000 block of West Jackson Boulevard.
- Theft was reported in the 500 block of Broadridge Drive.
- Burglary was reported in the 500 block of Bainbridge Road.