All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
March 5, 2022

Police report 3-6-22

CAPE GIRARDEAU Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrest does not imply guilt. Arrests n A warrant arrest was made. n A warrant arrest was made. n A warrant arrest was made on Independence Street. n A warrant arrested was made on South Ranney Avenue...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrest does not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • A warrant arrest was made.
  • A warrant arrest was made.
  • A warrant arrest was made on Independence Street.
  • A warrant arrested was made on South Ranney Avenue.
  • Two warrant arrests for Butler County and Scott County were reported on Hickory Street.

Thefts

  • Shoplifting was reported on William Street.
  • Theft was reported.
  • Second-degree burglary was reported.
  • Theft from a vehicle, stealing firearm/explosive weapon/ammonium nitrate was reported.
  • Theft was reported.
  • Burglary was reported on East Rodney Drive.
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Miscellaneous

  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Kenneth Drive.
  • Unlawful use of a weapon was reported on Wayne Street.
  • Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less was reported on Independence Street.
  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported.
  • Fraudulent use of a credit/debit device was reported on South Hanover Street.
  • Fraudulent use of a credit/debit device was reported on East Cape Rock Drive.

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY

The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office released the following items. Arrest does not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Joshua L. Goza, 28, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of stealing a vehicle.
  • Robert J. Beltran, Jr., 59, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for stealing/auto theft.
  • Kiysha M. Venson, 43, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for three counts of first-degree endangering welfare of a child.
  • Frank C. Smith, 55, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on two Cape Girardeau County warrants for two counts of a probation violation for driving while revoked/suspended.
  • Darrel M. Holmes, 44, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of unlawful possession of a firearm.
  • Donald R. Powell, 67, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for a probation violation for possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Joshua B. Norville, 38, of Marble Hill, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for a probation violation for driving while revoked/suspended.
  • Wesley A. Campbell, 42, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of unlawful use of a weapon.
  • Chad. B. Peltz, 42, of Scott City was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for possession of a controlled substance.
Story Tags
Police/Fire Reports
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy