Police report 3-6-22

Joshua L. Goza, 28, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of stealing a vehicle.

Robert J. Beltran, Jr., 59, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for stealing/auto theft.

Kiysha M. Venson, 43, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for three counts of first-degree endangering welfare of a child.

Frank C. Smith, 55, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on two Cape Girardeau County warrants for two counts of a probation violation for driving while revoked/suspended.

Darrel M. Holmes, 44, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of unlawful possession of a firearm.

Donald R. Powell, 67, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for a probation violation for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Joshua B. Norville, 38, of Marble Hill, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for a probation violation for driving while revoked/suspended.

Wesley A. Campbell, 42, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of unlawful use of a weapon.

