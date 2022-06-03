Police report 3-6-22

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrest does not imply guilt.
Arrests
- A warrant arrest was made.
- A warrant arrest was made on Independence Street.
- A warrant arrested was made on South Ranney Avenue.
- Two warrant arrests for Butler County and Scott County were reported on Hickory Street.
Thefts
- Shoplifting was reported on William Street.
- Theft was reported.
- Second-degree burglary was reported.
- Theft from a vehicle, stealing firearm/explosive weapon/ammonium nitrate was reported.
- Burglary was reported on East Rodney Drive.
Miscellaneous
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Kenneth Drive.
- Unlawful use of a weapon was reported on Wayne Street.
- Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less was reported on Independence Street.
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported.
- Fraudulent use of a credit/debit device was reported on South Hanover Street.
- Fraudulent use of a credit/debit device was reported on East Cape Rock Drive.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY
The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office released the following items. Arrest does not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Joshua L. Goza, 28, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of stealing a vehicle.
- Robert J. Beltran, Jr., 59, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for stealing/auto theft.
- Kiysha M. Venson, 43, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for three counts of first-degree endangering welfare of a child.
- Frank C. Smith, 55, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on two Cape Girardeau County warrants for two counts of a probation violation for driving while revoked/suspended.
- Darrel M. Holmes, 44, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of unlawful possession of a firearm.
- Donald R. Powell, 67, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for a probation violation for possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Joshua B. Norville, 38, of Marble Hill, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for a probation violation for driving while revoked/suspended.
- Wesley A. Campbell, 42, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of unlawful use of a weapon.
- Chad. B. Peltz, 42, of Scott City was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for possession of a controlled substance.