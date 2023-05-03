Police report 3-5-23

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- A warrant arrest was reported on William Street.
- A warrant arrest was reported.
- A warrant arrest was reported on Sheridan Drive.
Assaults
- Fourth-degree assault was reported on Lions Way.
- Third-degree assault, shoplifting and resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony were reported on North Sprigg Street.
Thefts
- Shoplifting was reported on Shirley Drive.
- Shoplifting was reported on William street.
- Theft of bicycles was reported on Lynwood Hills Drive.
- Second-degree burglary was reported.
- Stealing a motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft and theft from a building was reported.
- Second-degree burglary and theft from a building were reported on South Benton Street.
- Theft was reported on South Sprigg Street.
DWI
- Driving while intoxicated, second-degree endangering the welfare of a child and resisting/interfering with arrest, detention or stop were reported on Good Hope Street.
- Driving while intoxicated, leaving the scene of an accident and failure to yield to vehicle approaching from opposite direction when turning left were reported on North Kingshighway.
Miscellaneous
- Fraud was reported on William Street.
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on South Sprigg Street.
- Unlawful use of a weapon and discharging into home, motor vehicle or other transportation method were reported on North Henderson Avenue.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY
Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Zack E. Burgfeld, 35, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for unlawful use of a weapon and leaving the scene of a motor accident.
- Chad J. Stevens, 42, of Wenona, Illinois, was arrested on suspicion of first-degree property damage.
- Lisa R. Burnett, 51 of Ellington, Missouri, was arrested on three Reynolds County (Missouri) warrants for failure to appear for passing bad checks.
- Shakell M. Rhines, 27, of Mounds, Illinois, was arrested on a Jackson Police Department warrant for failure to appear for show cause order for traffic offense.
- Jesse C. Wyatt, 45, of Ullin, Illinois, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for two counts of first-degree harassment.
- Alexis T. Hardesty, 29, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for driving while intoxicated.
- Kevin M. Davis, 61, of Oak Ridge was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for driving while investigated and a Iron County (Missouri) warrant for possession of a controlled substance.
- Joshua M. Vaughn, 34, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Probation and Parole warrant for a probation violation for second-degree statutory sodomy.
- Nathan S. Stearns, 27, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of first-degree property damage.
- Travis D. Mack Jr., 20, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for second-degree domestic assault.