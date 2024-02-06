Police report 3-29-23

CAPE GIRARDEAU Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Assault n Assault was reported. Thefts n Theft was reported on Chesapeake Avenue. n Theft was reported on South Mount Auburn Road. n Stealing and fraudulent use of a credit/debit device were reported...
CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls.
Assault
Assault was reported.
Thefts
Theft was reported on Chesapeake Avenue.
Theft was reported on South Mount Auburn Road.
Stealing and fraudulent use of a credit/debit device were reported.
Theft of a vehicle was reported on William Street.
Theft from a motor vehicle was reported on South Kingshighway.