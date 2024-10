Domestic disturbance was reported on South Benton Street.

Third-degree domestic assault was reported on North Spanish Street.

Third-degree domestic assault was reported on North Ellis Street.

Second-degree domestic assault was reported on Boxwood Drive.

Third-degree domestic assault was reported on South Hanover Street.

Thefts

Theft was reported on South Mount Auburn Road.

Shoplifting was reported on Siemers Drive.

Theft was reported on Jefferson Avenue.

Theft was reported on South Silver Springs Road.

Theft was reported on Notre Dame Drive.

Miscellaneous

Unlawful use of a weapon and discharging along highway or into outbuilding were reported on South Pacific Street.

Leash requirement offense was reported on South Pacific Street.

First-degree trespassing and littering were reported on Broadway.

Driving while revoked/suspended was reported on Themis Street.

First-degree trespassing and possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid were reported on South Kingshighway.

Violation of licensing ordinance was reported on Independence Street.

Possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid was reported on Broadway.

Unlawful use of a weapon and discharging along highway or into outbuilding were reported on South Middle Street.