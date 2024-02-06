Police report 3-27-22

Theft from a motor vehicle was reported on Themis Street.

Theft from a motor vehicle was reported on Themis Street.

Theft of motor vehicle parts or accessories was reported on North Kingshighway.

Theft of motor vehicle parts or accessories was reported on North Kingshighway.

Theft of a vehicle was reported.

Theft of a vehicle was reported.

Stealing, second-degree property damage, unlawful use of a weapon and second-degree assault were reported on Sheridan Drive.

Stealing, second-degree property damage, unlawful use of a weapon and second-degree assault were reported on Sheridan Drive.

Miscellaneous

Possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid, unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a weapon and a felony controlled substance were reported on Bloomfield Street.

Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on North Sprigg Street.

Second-degree property damage,

Fraud was reported.

Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on North Sprigg Street.

Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on South Sprigg Street.

Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia were reported on Capital Sand Road.

Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less were reported on Shawnee Parkway.

Tampering with a victim or attempted tampering with a victim was reported.