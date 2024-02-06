All sections
March 26, 2022

Police report 3-27-22

CAPE GIRARDEAU Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrest does not imply guilt. Arrests n A warrant arrest and unlawful possession of a firearm was reported on Brink Avenue. n A warrant arrest and domestic disturbance were reported on Independence Street...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrest does not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • A warrant arrest and unlawful possession of a firearm was reported on Brink Avenue.
  • A warrant arrest and domestic disturbance were reported on Independence Street.
  • A warrant arrest was reported.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on North Kingshighway.

Assaults

  • First-degree assault or attempt serious physical injury or special victim, unlawful use of a weapon, shooting at/from a motor vehicle at person, motor vehicle or building were reported Themis Street.
  • Fourth-degree assault was reported on South Silver Springs Road.
  • Assault was reported on North Spring Avenue.

Thefts

  • Stealing, second-degree property damage, unlawful use of a weapon and second-degree assault were reported on Sheridan Drive.
  • Theft of a vehicle was reported.
  • Theft of motor vehicle parts or accessories was reported on North Kingshighway.
  • Theft from a motor vehicle was reported on Themis Street.

Miscellaneous

  • Possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid, unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a weapon and a felony controlled substance were reported on Bloomfield Street.
  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on North Sprigg Street.
  • Second-degree property damage,
  • Fraud was reported.
  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on North Sprigg Street.
  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on South Sprigg Street.
  • Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia were reported on Capital Sand Road.
  • Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less were reported on Shawnee Parkway.
  • Tampering with a victim or attempted tampering with a victim was reported.
  • Property damage, second-degree tampering with a motor vehicle were reported.

Cape Girardeau County

The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office released the following items. Arrest does not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Jason A. Brashear, 48, of Benton, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for second-degree sexual abuse and fourth-degree assault.
  • Zechariah L. James, 43, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for first-degree burglary, second-degree assault (three counts) and armed criminal action.
  • Barbara A. Ross, 64, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Dexter, Missouri, Police Department warrant for driving under the influence of liquor.
  • Shaylyn M. Davis, 26, of Scott City was arrested on two Cape Girardeau County warrants for failure to appear for delivering a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance (two counts), unlawful use of a weapon and probation violation for possession of controlled substance.
  • Kathy L. Hannah, 42, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau Police Department warrant for stealing.
  • Cameron J. Miller, 18, of Farmington, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of operating a vehicle on the highway without a valid license, receiving stolen property and a Probation & Parole warrant for parole violation for tampering with motor vehicle.
  • Aaron D. Rinehart, 20, of Jackson was arrested on an Alexander County, Illinois, warrant for failure to maintain financial responsibility.
  • Keithland M. Welch, 38, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for second-degree domestic and unlawful use of a weapon.
  • Barbara I. Johnston, 48, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Wright County warrant for probation violation for forgery of checks.
  • Darrell McIntyre, 42, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid.
Police/Fire Reports

