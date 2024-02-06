All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
blotterMarch 26, 2024
Police report 3-26-24
CAPE GIRARDEAU Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrest does not imply guilt. Arrests n A warrant arrest and shoplifting were reported on Lowes Drive. n A warrant arrest was reported on North Main Street. n A warrant arrest was reported on South Kingshighway. ...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • A warrant arrest and shoplifting were reported on Lowes Drive.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on North Main Street.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on South Kingshighway.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on Trenton Lane.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on North Water Street.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on North Fountain Street.

Assaults

  • Third-degree domestic assault and second-degree property damage were reported on Bloomfield Street.
  • Third-degree domestic assault and second-degree property damage were reported on Village Drive.
  • Second-degree domestic assault was reported on Lacey Street.

Thefts

  • Shoplifting was reported on William Street.
  • Theft was reported.
  • Stealing and fraud were reported on Patricia Street.
  • Shoplifting was reported on North Sprigg Street.
  • Shoplifting was reported on Independence Street.
  • Shoplifting was reported on William Street.
  • Burglary was reported,

Miscellaneous

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
  • Unlawful use of a weapon was reported on North Hanover Street.
  • First-degree trespassing was reported on William Street.
  • Possession of alcohol by a minor and leaving the scene of an accident were reported on North Ellis Street.
  • Possession of controlled substance was reported on William Street.
  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Themis Street.
  • Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance and failure to display/affix tab on motor vehicle/trailer were reported on Good Hope Street.
  • First-degree property damage was reported on Themis Street.
  • Trespassing was reported on Bloomfield Street.
  • Possession of alcohol by a minor, abuse or neglect of a child and unlawful sale to a minor were reported on Broadway.
  • Disturbance/fight was reported on Broadway.
  • Weapon violation was reported on North Sprigg Street.
  • First-degree trespassing was reported on Sherwood Drive.
  • Property damage was reported on Cape Meadows Circle.

JACKSON

Jackson Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Curtis Eaton, 50, of Troy, Illinois, was arrested on suspicion of arson and property damage.
  • Taijah Jones, 20, of Columbia was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.
  • Taylor Newsom, 25, of Jackson was arrested on a Jackson warrant.

Thefts

  • Theft was reported in the 3000 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
  • Theft was reported in the 900 block of Kimbel Lane.
  • Theft was reported in the 5100 block of Old Cape Road East.
  • Theft was reported in the 3000 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
  • Theft was reported in the 400 block of Sycamore Street.
  • Burglary was reported in the 700 block of West Independence Street.

Miscellaneous

  • Fraud reported in the 400 block of West Deerwood Drive.
Story Tags
Police/Fire Reports

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
blotterSep. 19
Fire report 9-19-24
blotterSep. 19
Police report 9-19-24
blotterSep. 18
Police report 9-18-24
blotterSep. 18
Fire report 9-18-24
blotterSep. 17
Police report 9-17-24
blotterSep. 17
Fire report 9-17-24
blotterSep. 14
Fire report 9-14-24
Police report 7-3-24
Police/Fire ReportsJuly 3
Police report 7-3-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy