Police report 3-26-24

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- A warrant arrest and shoplifting were reported on Lowes Drive.
- A warrant arrest was reported on North Main Street.
- A warrant arrest was reported on South Kingshighway.
- A warrant arrest was reported on Trenton Lane.
- A warrant arrest was reported on North Water Street.
- A warrant arrest was reported on North Fountain Street.
Assaults
- Third-degree domestic assault and second-degree property damage were reported on Bloomfield Street.
- Third-degree domestic assault and second-degree property damage were reported on Village Drive.
- Second-degree domestic assault was reported on Lacey Street.
Thefts
- Shoplifting was reported on William Street.
- Theft was reported.
- Stealing and fraud were reported on Patricia Street.
- Shoplifting was reported on North Sprigg Street.
- Shoplifting was reported on Independence Street.
- Shoplifting was reported on William Street.
- Burglary was reported,
Miscellaneous
- Unlawful use of a weapon was reported on North Hanover Street.
- First-degree trespassing was reported on William Street.
- Possession of alcohol by a minor and leaving the scene of an accident were reported on North Ellis Street.
- Possession of controlled substance was reported on William Street.
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Themis Street.
- Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance and failure to display/affix tab on motor vehicle/trailer were reported on Good Hope Street.
- First-degree property damage was reported on Themis Street.
- Trespassing was reported on Bloomfield Street.
- Possession of alcohol by a minor, abuse or neglect of a child and unlawful sale to a minor were reported on Broadway.
- Disturbance/fight was reported on Broadway.
- Weapon violation was reported on North Sprigg Street.
- First-degree trespassing was reported on Sherwood Drive.
- Property damage was reported on Cape Meadows Circle.
JACKSON
Jackson Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Curtis Eaton, 50, of Troy, Illinois, was arrested on suspicion of arson and property damage.
- Taijah Jones, 20, of Columbia was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.
- Taylor Newsom, 25, of Jackson was arrested on a Jackson warrant.
Thefts
- Theft was reported in the 3000 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
- Theft was reported in the 900 block of Kimbel Lane.
- Theft was reported in the 5100 block of Old Cape Road East.
- Theft was reported in the 3000 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
- Theft was reported in the 400 block of Sycamore Street.
- Burglary was reported in the 700 block of West Independence Street.
Miscellaneous
- Fraud reported in the 400 block of West Deerwood Drive.