Police report 3-25-23

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- A warrant arrest was reported on North Sprigg Street.
- A warrant arrest was reported on Good Hope Street.
Theft
- Theft was reported on William Street.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY
Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Ross L. Martin, 42, of Cape Girardeau was arrested for two counts of alleged stealing-shoplifting.
- Allison M. Moyers, 33, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Perry County, Missouri, warrant for failure to appear.
- Edavion D. Wade, 25, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Missouri Probation and Parole warrant for an alleged parole violation.
- Larry L. Horton, 38, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Mississippi County, Missouri, warrant for failure to appear.
- Aidan M. Naugle, 21, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for a probation violation.
- William H. Shipley, 39, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear.
- Benjamin Koch, 29, of Cape Girardeau was arrested for alleged unlawful use of a weapon.