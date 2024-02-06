Police report 3-25-23

Theft was reported on William Street.

Theft was reported on William Street.

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY

Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

Ross L. Martin, 42, of Cape Girardeau was arrested for two counts of alleged stealing-shoplifting.

Allison M. Moyers, 33, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Perry County, Missouri, warrant for failure to appear.

Edavion D. Wade, 25, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Missouri Probation and Parole warrant for an alleged parole violation.

Larry L. Horton, 38, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Mississippi County, Missouri, warrant for failure to appear.

Aidan M. Naugle, 21, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for a probation violation.

William H. Shipley, 39, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear.