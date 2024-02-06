All sections
March 25, 2023

Police report 3-25-23

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • A warrant arrest was reported on North Sprigg Street.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on Good Hope Street.

Theft

  • Theft was reported on William Street.

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY

Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Ross L. Martin, 42, of Cape Girardeau was arrested for two counts of alleged stealing-shoplifting.
  • Allison M. Moyers, 33, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Perry County, Missouri, warrant for failure to appear.
  • Edavion D. Wade, 25, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Missouri Probation and Parole warrant for an alleged parole violation.
  • Larry L. Horton, 38, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Mississippi County, Missouri, warrant for failure to appear.
  • Aidan M. Naugle, 21, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for a probation violation.
  • William H. Shipley, 39, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear.
  • Benjamin Koch, 29, of Cape Girardeau was arrested for alleged unlawful use of a weapon.
Police/Fire Reports

