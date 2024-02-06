Police report 3-22-20

CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items.
Assaults
- Assault was reported on North Pind Wood Lane.
- Assault was reported in the 500 block of Boxwood Drive.
Thefts
- Theft from a motor vehicle was reported in the 2400 block of Terrie Hill Road.
- Larceny was reported on Schonhoff Lane.
- Theft from a motor vehicle was reported in the 200 block of North Fountain Street.
- Theft was reported in the 2100 block of William Street.
- Theft was reported in the 2500 block of Maria Louise Lane.
Miscellaneous
- Property damage was reported in the 800 block of Elm Street.
- Drug violation was reported in the 100 block of South Benton Street.
JACKSON
The Jackson Police Department released the following items.
Miscellaneous
- Harassment was reported in the 200 block of Rolling Fields Drive.
- Property damage was reported in the area of West Washington and Oklahoma streets.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY
The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department released the following items. Arrest does not imply guilt.
Arrest
- Keen L. Hernandez, 22, of Jackson was arrested on a Bollinger County warrant for failure to appear for non-moving traffic violation, a Cape Girardeau warrant for probation violation for driving while intoxicated and a Jackson warrant for failure to appear for moving traffic violation of driving while revoked/driving while suspended.