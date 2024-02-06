Police report 3-20-23

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrest
- A warrant arrest was reported on Independence Street.
- A warrant arrest was reported.
- A warrant arrest was reported.
Thefts
- Theft was reported on Kingsway Drive.
- Shoplifting was reported on Merriwether Street.
- Shoplifting was reported on Independence Street.
- Shoplifting was reported on South Silver Springs Road.
- Counterfeit money was reported on William Street.
- Theft was reported on South Henderson Avenue.
- Burglary was reported on North Frederick Street.
Miscellaneous
- Animal bite was reported on Lacey Street.
- Trespassing was reported on Siemers Drive.
JACKSON
Jackson Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Daniel Kinder, 18, of Jonesboro, Illinois, was arrested for alleged property damage.
- Peter Cheneler, 46, of Cape Girardeau was arrested for alleged possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Landon Blankenship, 28, of Chaffee, Missouri, was arrested for alleged operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and failure to display headlights.
- Andrea Balch, 24, of Fredericktown, Missouri, was arrested on a Jackson warrant.
- Tremiere Hollie, 35, of St. Paul, Minnesota, was arrested on a Newton County, Missouri, warrant.
- Belden Coleman, 55, of Burfordville was arrested for alleged operating a motor vehicle while driver's license suspended/revoked and speeding.
- John Davis, 47, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.
Thefts
- Theft was reported in the 2600 block of Mansfield Place.
- Theft was reported in the 500 block of East Washington Street.
- Theft was reported in the 3000 block of East Jackson Boulevard.