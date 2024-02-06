All sections
March 21, 2023

Police report 3-20-23

CAPE GIRARDEAU Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt. Arrest n A warrant arrest was reported on Independence Street. n A warrant arrest was reported. n A warrant arrest was reported. Thefts n Theft was reported on Kingsway Drive...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrest

  • A warrant arrest was reported on Independence Street.
  • A warrant arrest was reported.
  • A warrant arrest was reported.

Thefts

  • Theft was reported on Kingsway Drive.
  • Shoplifting was reported on Merriwether Street.
  • Shoplifting was reported on Independence Street.
  • Shoplifting was reported on South Silver Springs Road.
  • Counterfeit money was reported on William Street.
  • Theft was reported on South Henderson Avenue.
  • Burglary was reported on North Frederick Street.

Miscellaneous

  • Animal bite was reported on Lacey Street.
  • Trespassing was reported on Siemers Drive.

JACKSON

Jackson Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Daniel Kinder, 18, of Jonesboro, Illinois, was arrested for alleged property damage.
  • Peter Cheneler, 46, of Cape Girardeau was arrested for alleged possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Landon Blankenship, 28, of Chaffee, Missouri, was arrested for alleged operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and failure to display headlights.
  • Andrea Balch, 24, of Fredericktown, Missouri, was arrested on a Jackson warrant.
  • Tremiere Hollie, 35, of St. Paul, Minnesota, was arrested on a Newton County, Missouri, warrant.
  • Belden Coleman, 55, of Burfordville was arrested for alleged operating a motor vehicle while driver's license suspended/revoked and speeding.
  • John Davis, 47, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.

Thefts

  • Theft was reported in the 2600 block of Mansfield Place.
  • Theft was reported in the 500 block of East Washington Street.
  • Theft was reported in the 3000 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
