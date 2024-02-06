Police report 3-20-23

Trespassing was reported on Siemers Drive.

Trespassing was reported on Siemers Drive.

Animal bite was reported on Lacey Street.

Animal bite was reported on Lacey Street.

JACKSON

Jackson Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

Daniel Kinder, 18, of Jonesboro, Illinois, was arrested for alleged property damage.

Peter Cheneler, 46, of Cape Girardeau was arrested for alleged possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Landon Blankenship, 28, of Chaffee, Missouri, was arrested for alleged operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and failure to display headlights.

Andrea Balch, 24, of Fredericktown, Missouri, was arrested on a Jackson warrant.

Tremiere Hollie, 35, of St. Paul, Minnesota, was arrested on a Newton County, Missouri, warrant.

Belden Coleman, 55, of Burfordville was arrested for alleged operating a motor vehicle while driver's license suspended/revoked and speeding.