All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
March 19, 2022

Police report 3-20-22

CAPE GIRARDEAU Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrest does not imply guilt. DWIs n Driving while intoxicated was reported on North Main Street. n Driving while intoxicated was reported on Interstate 55. Assault n Third-degree assault, second-degree property damage and unlawful use of a weapon was reported on Broadway...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrest does not imply guilt.

DWIs

  • Driving while intoxicated was reported on North Main Street.
  • Driving while intoxicated was reported on Interstate 55.

Assault

  • Third-degree assault, second-degree property damage and unlawful use of a weapon was reported on Broadway.

Arrests

  • A warrant arrest was reported on Village Drive.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on South Sprigg Street.
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Thefts

  • Shoplifting was reported on Independence Street.
  • Stealing was reported on South Mount Auburn Road.

Miscellaneous

  • Possession of a controlled substance was reported on Village Drive.
  • Delivery of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia were reported on Chateau Drive.

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY

The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office released the following items. Arrest does not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Dayvion J. Parker, 18, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Madison County, Illinois, warrant for aggravated discharge of a firearm at an occupied vehicle.
  • Raymond C. Johnson, Jr., 31, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of unlawful possession of a firearm, Missouri Probation and Parole warrant for parole violation for burglary and a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for third-degree assault.
  • Andrew M. Freeman, 35, of Clarksville, Tennessee, was arrested on suspicion of driving while revoked/suspended.
  • Richard L. Call, 59, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of second-degree domestic assault.
  • Lamad J. Cross, 23, of Kennett, Missouri, was arrested on two Cape Girardeau County warrants for failure to appear for displaying or possession motor vehicle/trailer plates of another and failure to appear for driver-front seat passenger failed to wear property fastened safety belt.
Story Tags
Police/Fire Reports

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Police/Fire ReportsJune 6
Fire report 6-6-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 6
Police report 6-6-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 5
Police report 6-5-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 5
Fire report 6-5-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 4
Police report 6-4-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 4
Fire report 6-4-24
Police/Fire ReportsMay 31
Police report 5-31-24
Police/Fire ReportsMay 31
Fire report 5-31-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy