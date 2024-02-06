Police report 3-20-22

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrest does not imply guilt.
DWIs
- Driving while intoxicated was reported on North Main Street.
- Driving while intoxicated was reported on Interstate 55.
Assault
- Third-degree assault, second-degree property damage and unlawful use of a weapon was reported on Broadway.
Arrests
- A warrant arrest was reported on Village Drive.
- A warrant arrest was reported on South Sprigg Street.
Thefts
- Shoplifting was reported on Independence Street.
- Stealing was reported on South Mount Auburn Road.
Miscellaneous
- Possession of a controlled substance was reported on Village Drive.
- Delivery of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia were reported on Chateau Drive.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY
The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office released the following items. Arrest does not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Dayvion J. Parker, 18, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Madison County, Illinois, warrant for aggravated discharge of a firearm at an occupied vehicle.
- Raymond C. Johnson, Jr., 31, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of unlawful possession of a firearm, Missouri Probation and Parole warrant for parole violation for burglary and a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for third-degree assault.
- Andrew M. Freeman, 35, of Clarksville, Tennessee, was arrested on suspicion of driving while revoked/suspended.
- Richard L. Call, 59, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of second-degree domestic assault.
- Lamad J. Cross, 23, of Kennett, Missouri, was arrested on two Cape Girardeau County warrants for failure to appear for displaying or possession motor vehicle/trailer plates of another and failure to appear for driver-front seat passenger failed to wear property fastened safety belt.