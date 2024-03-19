Police report 3-19-24

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- A warrant arrest was reported on Jefferson Avenue.
- A warrant arrest was reported.
- A warrant arrest was reported on Walnut Street.
- A warrant arrest was reported on Walnut Street.
- A warrant arrest was reported on Broadway.
- A warrant arrest was reported on North Sprigg Street.
- A warrant arrest was reported on South Spring Avenue.
- A warrant arrest was reported.
Assaults
- Fourth-degree domestic assault was reported on South Benton Street.
- Third-degree domestic assault was reported on Whitener Street.
- Third-degree domestic assault was reported on North Henderson Avenue.
- Third-degree assault was reported on William Street.
- Fourth-degree assault and second-degree endangering the welfare of a child were reported on Locust Street.
- Fourth-degree domestic assault was reported on Themis Street.
Thefts
- Shoplifting was reported on William Street.
- Theft was reported on North Kingshighway.
- Shoplifting was reported on North Kingshighway.
- Theft from a vehicle was reported on Campster Drive.
Miscellaneous
- Fraudulent attempt to obtain controlled substance was reported on South Mount Auburn Road.
- Driving while revoked/suspended was reported on Jefferson Avenue.
- First-degree property damage and first-degree terrorist threat were reported on South Silver Springs Road.
- First-degree property damage was reported on William Street.
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Perryville Road.
- Possession of a controlled substance was reported on South Mount Auburn Road.
- Resisting/interfering with arrest, detention or stop was reported.
- Driving while revoked/suspended was reported on William Street.
- Possession of controlled substance was reported on Broadway.
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Campster Drive.
- Second-degree property damage was reported on North Main Street.
JACKSON
Jackson Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Earnest Fobbs, 26, of Jackson was arrested on two Scott City warrants.
- Brandon Arthur, 31, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on two Cape Girardeau warrant and a Cape Girardeau County warrant.
- Dione Gimbel, 43, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.
- Phillip Traughber, 37, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.
- Joshua Haines, 44, of Sikeston was arrested for operating a motor vehicle while driver’s license suspended/revoked and failure to use headlights when using windshield wipers.
- Danielle Barks, 37, of Glen Allen was arrested on suspicion of stealing.
Assaults
- Assault was reported in the 400 block of Jona Gold Court.
- Assault was reported in the 2800 block of South Old Orchard Road.
DWI
- Kenyatta Dye, 32, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and failure to use headlights.
Thefts
- Theft was reported in the 3000 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
- Theft was reported in the 1900 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
- Theft was reported in the 300 block of Broadridge Drive.
- Theft was reported in the 3200 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
- Theft was reported in the 300 block of South Missouri Street.
- Theft was reported in the 700 block of August Street.
- Theft was reported in the 3000 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
Miscellaneous
- Fraud was reported in the 2800 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
- Fraud was reported in the 2300 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
- Fraud was reported in the 400 block of East Jackson Boulevard.