blotterMarch 19, 2024
Police report 3-19-24
CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • A warrant arrest was reported on Jefferson Avenue.
  • A warrant arrest was reported.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on Walnut Street.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on Walnut Street.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on Broadway.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on North Sprigg Street.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on South Spring Avenue.
  • A warrant arrest was reported.

Assaults

  • Fourth-degree domestic assault was reported on South Benton Street.
  • Third-degree domestic assault was reported on Whitener Street.
  • Third-degree domestic assault was reported on North Henderson Avenue.
  • Third-degree assault was reported on William Street.
  • Fourth-degree assault and second-degree endangering the welfare of a child were reported on Locust Street.
  • Fourth-degree domestic assault was reported on Themis Street.

Thefts

  • Shoplifting was reported on William Street.
  • Theft was reported on North Kingshighway.
  • Shoplifting was reported on North Kingshighway.
  • Theft from a vehicle was reported on Campster Drive.

Miscellaneous

  • Fraudulent attempt to obtain controlled substance was reported on South Mount Auburn Road.
  • Driving while revoked/suspended was reported on Jefferson Avenue.
  • First-degree property damage and first-degree terrorist threat were reported on South Silver Springs Road.
  • First-degree property damage was reported on William Street.
  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Perryville Road.
  • Possession of a controlled substance was reported on South Mount Auburn Road.
  • Resisting/interfering with arrest, detention or stop was reported.
  • Driving while revoked/suspended was reported on William Street.
  • Possession of controlled substance was reported on Broadway.
  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Campster Drive.
  • Second-degree property damage was reported on North Main Street.

JACKSON

Jackson Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Earnest Fobbs, 26, of Jackson was arrested on two Scott City warrants.
  • Brandon Arthur, 31, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on two Cape Girardeau warrant and a Cape Girardeau County warrant.
  • Dione Gimbel, 43, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.
  • Phillip Traughber, 37, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.
  • Joshua Haines, 44, of Sikeston was arrested for operating a motor vehicle while driver’s license suspended/revoked and failure to use headlights when using windshield wipers.
  • Danielle Barks, 37, of Glen Allen was arrested on suspicion of stealing.

Assaults

  • Assault was reported in the 400 block of Jona Gold Court.
  • Assault was reported in the 2800 block of South Old Orchard Road.

DWI

  • Kenyatta Dye, 32, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and failure to use headlights.

Thefts

  • Theft was reported in the 3000 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
  • Theft was reported in the 1900 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
  • Theft was reported in the 300 block of Broadridge Drive.
  • Theft was reported in the 3200 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
  • Theft was reported in the 300 block of South Missouri Street.
  • Theft was reported in the 700 block of August Street.
  • Theft was reported in the 3000 block of East Jackson Boulevard.

Miscellaneous

  • Fraud was reported in the 2800 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
  • Fraud was reported in the 2300 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
  • Fraud was reported in the 400 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
