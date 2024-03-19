Police report 3-19-24

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

A warrant arrest was reported on South Spring Avenue.

A warrant arrest was reported on South Spring Avenue.

A warrant arrest was reported on North Sprigg Street.

A warrant arrest was reported on North Sprigg Street.

A warrant arrest was reported on Broadway.

A warrant arrest was reported on Broadway.

A warrant arrest was reported on Walnut Street.

A warrant arrest was reported on Walnut Street.

A warrant arrest was reported on Walnut Street.

A warrant arrest was reported on Walnut Street.

A warrant arrest was reported on Jefferson Avenue.

A warrant arrest was reported on Jefferson Avenue.

Assaults

Fourth-degree domestic assault was reported on Themis Street.

Fourth-degree domestic assault was reported on Themis Street.

Fourth-degree assault and second-degree endangering the welfare of a child were reported on Locust Street.

Fourth-degree assault and second-degree endangering the welfare of a child were reported on Locust Street.

Third-degree assault was reported on William Street.

Third-degree assault was reported on William Street.

Third-degree domestic assault was reported on North Henderson Avenue.

Third-degree domestic assault was reported on North Henderson Avenue.

Third-degree domestic assault was reported on Whitener Street.

Third-degree domestic assault was reported on Whitener Street.

Fourth-degree domestic assault was reported on South Benton Street.

Fourth-degree domestic assault was reported on South Benton Street.

Thefts

Theft from a vehicle was reported on Campster Drive.

Theft from a vehicle was reported on Campster Drive.

Shoplifting was reported on North Kingshighway.

Shoplifting was reported on North Kingshighway.

Theft was reported on North Kingshighway.

Theft was reported on North Kingshighway.

Shoplifting was reported on William Street.

Shoplifting was reported on William Street.

Miscellaneous

Fraudulent attempt to obtain controlled substance was reported on South Mount Auburn Road.

Driving while revoked/suspended was reported on Jefferson Avenue.

First-degree property damage and first-degree terrorist threat were reported on South Silver Springs Road.

First-degree property damage was reported on William Street.

Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Perryville Road.

Possession of a controlled substance was reported on South Mount Auburn Road.

Resisting/interfering with arrest, detention or stop was reported.

Driving while revoked/suspended was reported on William Street.

Possession of controlled substance was reported on Broadway.

Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Campster Drive.