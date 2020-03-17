Police report 3/17/20

CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items.
Assaults
- Assault was reported in the 1500 block of Big Bend Road.
- Assault was reported in the 2100 block of Independence Street.
- Assault was reported at Fifth Street and Big Bend Road.
- Assault was reported in the 1700 block of Lacey Street.
- Assault was reported in the 1000 block of William Street.
- Assault was reported in the 2800 block of Whitener Street.
- Assault was reported in the 500 block of Morgan Oak Street.
- Assault was reported in the 2000 block of Old Sprigg Street Road.
Thefts
- Theft from a motor vehicle was reported in the 1800 block of William Street.
- Theft from a motor vehicle was reported in the 2000 block of Silver Campine Lane.
- Motor vehicle theft was reported in the 2800 block of Themis Street.
- Larceny was reported in the 2500 block of Saddleridge Lane.
- Larceny was reported in the 3300 block of Campster Drive.
- Larceny was reported in the 100 block of Cape West Parkway.
Miscellaneous
- Property damage was reported in the 2300 block of Bloomfield Street.
- Drug violation was reported in the 2100 block of William Street.
- Impersonation was reported in the 2500 block of Maria Louise Lane.
- Fraud was reported in the 2500 block of Maria Louise Lane.
- Drug violation was reported in the 3200 block of William Street.
- Property damage was reported in the 3000 block of Themis Street.
- Property damage was reported in the 800 block of North Kingshighway.
- Drug violation was reported at North Frederick and Emerald streets.
JACKSON
The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Felicia Warren, 38, of Sikeston, Missouri, was arrested on a Jackson warrant.
- Keen Hernandez, 22, of Millersville was arrested on a Jackson warrant.
Thefts
- Theft was reported in the 2800 block of Old Orchard Road.
- Theft was reported in the 300 block of South Farmington Road.
- Theft was reported in the 1000 block of Nancy Street.
Miscellaneous
- Domestic disturbance was reported in the area of Orchard Road and Springview Drive.
- Domestic disturbance was reported in the 900 block of West Main Street.
- Peace disturbance was reported in the 500 block of Lyndhurst Street.
- Peace disturbance was reported in the 1900 block of Eagle Drive.
- Domestic disturbance was reported in the 1200 block of Brandom Street.
- Fight in progress was reported in the 3200 block of Old Cape Road.
- Harassment was reported in the 900 block of Old Cape Road.
- Harassment was reported in the 3500 block of Leming Lane.
- Property damage was reported in the 2300 block of Brittany Drive.
- Property damage was reported in the 700 block of Dallas Street.
- Trespassing was reported in the 200 block of South Union Avenue.