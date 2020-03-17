Police report 3/17/20

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items.

Assault was reported in the 1500 block of Big Bend Road.

Assault was reported in the 2100 block of Independence Street.

Assault was reported at Fifth Street and Big Bend Road.

Assault was reported in the 1700 block of Lacey Street.

Assault was reported in the 1000 block of William Street.

Assault was reported in the 2800 block of Whitener Street.

Assault was reported in the 500 block of Morgan Oak Street.