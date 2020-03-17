All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of Service
Shopping
ClassifiedsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
blotterMarch 17, 2020
Police report 3/17/20
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Assaults n Assault was reported in the 1500 block of Big Bend Road. n Assault was reported in the 2100 block of Independence Street. n Assault was reported at Fifth Street and Big Bend Road...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items.

Assaults

  • Assault was reported in the 1500 block of Big Bend Road.
  • Assault was reported in the 2100 block of Independence Street.
  • Assault was reported at Fifth Street and Big Bend Road.
  • Assault was reported in the 1700 block of Lacey Street.
  • Assault was reported in the 1000 block of William Street.
  • Assault was reported in the 2800 block of Whitener Street.
  • Assault was reported in the 500 block of Morgan Oak Street.
  • Assault was reported in the 2000 block of Old Sprigg Street Road.

Thefts

  • Theft from a motor vehicle was reported in the 1800 block of William Street.
  • Theft from a motor vehicle was reported in the 2000 block of Silver Campine Lane.
  • Motor vehicle theft was reported in the 2800 block of Themis Street.
  • Larceny was reported in the 2500 block of Saddleridge Lane.
  • Larceny was reported in the 3300 block of Campster Drive.
  • Larceny was reported in the 100 block of Cape West Parkway.

Miscellaneous

  • Property damage was reported in the 2300 block of Bloomfield Street.
  • Drug violation was reported in the 2100 block of William Street.
  • Impersonation was reported in the 2500 block of Maria Louise Lane.
  • Fraud was reported in the 2500 block of Maria Louise Lane.
  • Drug violation was reported in the 3200 block of William Street.
  • Property damage was reported in the 3000 block of Themis Street.
  • Property damage was reported in the 800 block of North Kingshighway.
  • Drug violation was reported at North Frederick and Emerald streets.
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

JACKSON

The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Felicia Warren, 38, of Sikeston, Missouri, was arrested on a Jackson warrant.
  • Keen Hernandez, 22, of Millersville was arrested on a Jackson warrant.

Thefts

  • Theft was reported in the 2800 block of Old Orchard Road.
  • Theft was reported in the 300 block of South Farmington Road.
  • Theft was reported in the 1000 block of Nancy Street.

Miscellaneous

  • Domestic disturbance was reported in the area of Orchard Road and Springview Drive.
  • Domestic disturbance was reported in the 900 block of West Main Street.
  • Peace disturbance was reported in the 500 block of Lyndhurst Street.
  • Peace disturbance was reported in the 1900 block of Eagle Drive.
  • Domestic disturbance was reported in the 1200 block of Brandom Street.
  • Fight in progress was reported in the 3200 block of Old Cape Road.
  • Harassment was reported in the 900 block of Old Cape Road.
  • Harassment was reported in the 3500 block of Leming Lane.
  • Property damage was reported in the 2300 block of Brittany Drive.
  • Property damage was reported in the 700 block of Dallas Street.
  • Trespassing was reported in the 200 block of South Union Avenue.
Story Tags
Police/Fire Reports
Story Links
Feedback Form
Related
blotterSep. 19
Fire report 9-19-24
blotterSep. 19
Police report 9-19-24
blotterSep. 18
Police report 9-18-24
blotterSep. 18
Fire report 9-18-24
blotterSep. 17
Police report 9-17-24
blotterSep. 17
Fire report 9-17-24
blotterSep. 14
Fire report 9-14-24
blotterSep. 14
Police report 9-14-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy