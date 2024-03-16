Police report 3-16-24

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrest does not imply guilt.
Arrests
- A warrant arrest was reported.
- A warrant arrest was reported on Broadway.
- A warrant arrest was reported on North Kingshighway.
- A warrant arrest was reported.
- A warrant arrest was reported on Bloomfield Street.
- A warrant arrest was reported on College Street.
- A warrant arrest was reported on Independence Street.
Assaults
- Fourth-degree assault was reported.
Thefts
- Shoplifting was reported.
- Shoplifting was reported on William Street.
- Theft was reported.
- Burglary was reported on William Street.
- Burglary was reported on William Street.
- Shoplifting was reported on Lowes Drive.
- Shoplifting was reported on William Street.
- Theft was reported on Walnut Street.
Miscellaneous
- Shots were reported on Whitener Street.
- First-degree property damage was reported on Saddleridge Lane.
- Resisting arrest/detention/stop by fleeing was reported on North Kingshighway.
- Unlawful use of a weapon was reported on William Street.
- First-degree trespassing was reported on South Pacific Street.
- Property damage was reported on Big Bend Road.
- Second-degree property damage was reported on South Ellis Street.
- Fraud was reported.
- Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia was reported on South Frederick Street.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY
Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Byron J. Carter Jr., 20, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for unlawful use of weapon and first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle.
- Shannon L. Winkler, 48, of Clarkton, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for stealing.
- Lidia M. Kight, 54, of Cape Girardeau on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
- Jedidijah B. Brooks, 31, of Jackson was arrested on a Bollinger County warrant for probation violation for sexual misconduct with a child less than 15 years old.
- Linard J. Thomas, 42, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on an Alexander County, Illinois, warrant for failure to appear for speeding.
- Jerrick L. Pilgrim, 34, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for fourth-degree domestic assault.
- Mark W. Christisen, 46, of Jackson was arrested on a Perry County warrant for stealing and a Madison County warrant for failure to appear for receiving stolen property.
- Sierra C. Farrow, 25, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for possession of a controlled substance.
- Bradley G. Wyss, 47, of Marble Hill was arrested on suspicion of driving while revoked/suspended and opeerating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner.
- LaMichael L. Williams, 34, of Ullin, Illinois, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for abuse or neglect of a child.
- Cory A. Woods, 38, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of second-degree domestic assault.
- William J. Dicus, 62, of Burfordville was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for fraudulent use of a credit device.