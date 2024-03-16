All sections
blotterMarch 16, 2024
Police report 3-16-24
CAPE GIRARDEAU Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrest does not imply guilt. Arrests n A warrant arrest was reported. n A warrant arrest was reported on Broadway. n A warrant arrest was reported on North Kingshighway...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrest does not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • A warrant arrest was reported.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on Broadway.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on North Kingshighway.
  • A warrant arrest was reported.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on Bloomfield Street.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on College Street.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on Independence Street.

Assaults

  • Fourth-degree assault was reported.

Thefts

  • Shoplifting was reported.
  • Shoplifting was reported on William Street.
  • Theft was reported.
  • Burglary was reported on William Street.
  • Burglary was reported on William Street.
  • Shoplifting was reported on Lowes Drive.
  • Shoplifting was reported on William Street.
  • Theft was reported on Walnut Street.

Miscellaneous

  • Shots were reported on Whitener Street.
  • First-degree property damage was reported on Saddleridge Lane.
  • Resisting arrest/detention/stop by fleeing was reported on North Kingshighway.
  • Unlawful use of a weapon was reported on William Street.
  • First-degree trespassing was reported on South Pacific Street.
  • Property damage was reported on Big Bend Road.
  • Second-degree property damage was reported on South Ellis Street.
  • Fraud was reported.
  • Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia was reported on South Frederick Street.

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY

Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Byron J. Carter Jr., 20, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for unlawful use of weapon and first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle.
  • Shannon L. Winkler, 48, of Clarkton, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for stealing.
  • Lidia M. Kight, 54, of Cape Girardeau on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
  • Jedidijah B. Brooks, 31, of Jackson was arrested on a Bollinger County warrant for probation violation for sexual misconduct with a child less than 15 years old.
  • Linard J. Thomas, 42, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on an Alexander County, Illinois, warrant for failure to appear for speeding.
  • Jerrick L. Pilgrim, 34, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for fourth-degree domestic assault.
  • Mark W. Christisen, 46, of Jackson was arrested on a Perry County warrant for stealing and a Madison County warrant for failure to appear for receiving stolen property.
  • Sierra C. Farrow, 25, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for possession of a controlled substance.
  • Bradley G. Wyss, 47, of Marble Hill was arrested on suspicion of driving while revoked/suspended and opeerating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner.
  • LaMichael L. Williams, 34, of Ullin, Illinois, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for abuse or neglect of a child.
  • Cory A. Woods, 38, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of second-degree domestic assault.
  • William J. Dicus, 62, of Burfordville was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for fraudulent use of a credit device.
