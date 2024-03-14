All sections
blotterMarch 14, 2024
Police report 3-14-24
CAPE GIRARDEAU Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrest does not imply guilt. Arrest n A warrant arrest was reported on William Street. Thefts n Theft was reported on Corporate Circle. n First-degree burglary was reported on Whitener Street. n Shoplifting was reported on North Spring Avenue.

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrest does not imply guilt.

Arrest

  • A warrant arrest was reported on William Street.
Thefts

  • Theft was reported on Corporate Circle.
  • First-degree burglary was reported on Whitener Street.
  • Shoplifting was reported on North Spring Avenue.

Miscellaneous

  • Failure to give adequate care to animals was reported on Jefferson Avenue.
  • Property damage was reported on South Spring Avenue.
  • Counterfeit money was reported on William Street.
