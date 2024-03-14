Police report 3-14-24

CAPE GIRARDEAU Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrest does not imply guilt. Arrest n A warrant arrest was reported on William Street. Thefts n Theft was reported on Corporate Circle. n First-degree burglary was reported on Whitener Street. n Shoplifting was reported on North Spring Avenue. ...
CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrest does not imply guilt.
Arrest
A warrant arrest was reported on William Street.
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
Thefts
Theft was reported on Corporate Circle.
First-degree burglary was reported on Whitener Street.
Shoplifting was reported on North Spring Avenue.
Miscellaneous
Failure to give adequate care to animals was reported on Jefferson Avenue.
Property damage was reported on South Spring Avenue.