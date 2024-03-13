All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of Service
Shopping
ClassifiedsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
blotterMarch 13, 2024
Police report 3-13-24
CAPE GIRARDEAU Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrest does not imply guilt. Arrests n A warrant arrest was reported on Whitener Street. n A warrant arrest was reported on North Frederick Street. Assaults n Fourth-degree domestic assault was reported on North Kingshighway...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrest does not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • A warrant arrest was reported on Whitener Street.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on North Frederick Street.

Assaults

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
  • Fourth-degree domestic assault was reported on North Kingshighway.
  • Fourth-degree assault and second-degree endangering the welfare of a child were reported on South Ellis Street.

Thefts

  • Theft from a vehicle was reported on Nottingham Lane.
  • Shoplifting was reported on Shirley Drive.
  • Shoplifting was reported on Shirley Drive.
  • Theft from a vehicle was reported on Clark Avenue.

Miscellaneous

  • Child abuse/neglect was reported on Whitener Street.
  • No valid motorcycle license, failure to stop at stop sign, exhibition driving, leaving the scene of an accident and resisting/interfering with arrest on North Frederick Street.
Story Tags
Police/Fire Reports
Story Links
Feedback Form
Related
blotterSep. 19
Fire report 9-19-24
blotterSep. 19
Police report 9-19-24
blotterSep. 18
Police report 9-18-24
blotterSep. 18
Fire report 9-18-24
blotterSep. 17
Police report 9-17-24
blotterSep. 17
Fire report 9-17-24
blotterSep. 14
Fire report 9-14-24
blotterSep. 14
Police report 9-14-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy