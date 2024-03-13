Police report 3-13-24

CAPE GIRARDEAU Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrest does not imply guilt. Arrests n A warrant arrest was reported on Whitener Street. n A warrant arrest was reported on North Frederick Street. Assaults n Fourth-degree domestic assault was reported on North Kingshighway...
CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrest does not imply guilt.
Arrests
A warrant arrest was reported on Whitener Street.
A warrant arrest was reported on North Frederick Street.
Assaults
Fourth-degree domestic assault was reported on North Kingshighway.
Fourth-degree assault and second-degree endangering the welfare of a child were reported on South Ellis Street.
Thefts
Theft from a vehicle was reported on Nottingham Lane.
Shoplifting was reported on Shirley Drive.
Theft from a vehicle was reported on Clark Avenue.
Miscellaneous
Child abuse/neglect was reported on Whitener Street.
No valid motorcycle license, failure to stop at stop sign, exhibition driving, leaving the scene of an accident and resisting/interfering with arrest on North Frederick Street.