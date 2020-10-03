All sections
March 10, 2020

Police report 3/10/20

The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrest does not imply guilt. DWI n Don Gianesin, 37, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, operating a motor vehicle while driver's license suspended, unlawful possession of firearm and failure to drive on right half of roadway...

JACKSON

The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrest does not imply guilt.

DWI

  • Don Gianesin, 37, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, operating a motor vehicle while driver's license suspended, unlawful possession of firearm and failure to drive on right half of roadway.

Arrests

  • Randy Amelunke, 56, of Whitewater was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while driver's license revoked.
  • Edward Roberts, 34, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while driver's license revoked and possession of a controlled substance.
  • Adam Hemingway, 36, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of third-degree domestic assault.
  • Ashley Rutherford, 18, of Gipsy, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of resisting/interfering with arrest.
  • Belden Coleman, 52, of Burfordville was arrested on a Jackson warrant.
  • Heather Avery, 34, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Jackson warrant.
  • Jeromiah Trankle, 42, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.
  • Dynasty Sills, 26, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Jackson warrant.
Thefts

  • Theft was reported in the 600 block of North Farmington Road.
  • Theft was reported in the 300 block of Wayne Avenue.
  • Theft was reported in the 3000 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
  • Theft was reported in the 1200 block of East Main Street.
  • Theft was reported in the 2600 block of East Main Street.
  • Theft was reported in the 1900 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
  • Theft was reported in the 2900 block of South Old Orchard Road.
  • Theft was reported in the 200 block of West Vale Drrive.

Assault

  • Assault was reported in the area of Old Cape Road East.

Miscellaneous

  • Fraud was reported in the 2300 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
  • Fraud was reported in the 600 block of North Maryland Street.
  • Domestic disturbance was reported in the 400 block of North Shawnee Boulevard.
  • Domestic disturbance was reported in the area of Old Cape Road and East Jackson Boulevard.
  • Domestic disturbance was reported in the 3600 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
  • Domestic disturbance was reported in the 600 block of East Jefferson Street.
  • Harassment was reported in the 400 block of White Oak Street.

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Police Department has not recently released any reports through its website, a result of a cyberattack that crippled municipal information systems.

Police/Fire Reports

