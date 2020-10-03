Police report 3/10/20

JACKSON
The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrest does not imply guilt.
DWI
- Don Gianesin, 37, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, operating a motor vehicle while driver's license suspended, unlawful possession of firearm and failure to drive on right half of roadway.
Arrests
- Randy Amelunke, 56, of Whitewater was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while driver's license revoked.
- Edward Roberts, 34, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while driver's license revoked and possession of a controlled substance.
- Adam Hemingway, 36, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of third-degree domestic assault.
- Ashley Rutherford, 18, of Gipsy, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of resisting/interfering with arrest.
- Belden Coleman, 52, of Burfordville was arrested on a Jackson warrant.
- Heather Avery, 34, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Jackson warrant.
- Jeromiah Trankle, 42, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.
- Dynasty Sills, 26, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Jackson warrant.
Thefts
- Theft was reported in the 600 block of North Farmington Road.
- Theft was reported in the 300 block of Wayne Avenue.
- Theft was reported in the 3000 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
- Theft was reported in the 1200 block of East Main Street.
- Theft was reported in the 2600 block of East Main Street.
- Theft was reported in the 1900 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
- Theft was reported in the 2900 block of South Old Orchard Road.
- Theft was reported in the 200 block of West Vale Drrive.
Assault
- Assault was reported in the area of Old Cape Road East.
Miscellaneous
- Fraud was reported in the 2300 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
- Fraud was reported in the 600 block of North Maryland Street.
- Domestic disturbance was reported in the 400 block of North Shawnee Boulevard.
- Domestic disturbance was reported in the area of Old Cape Road and East Jackson Boulevard.
- Domestic disturbance was reported in the 3600 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
- Domestic disturbance was reported in the 600 block of East Jefferson Street.
- Harassment was reported in the 400 block of White Oak Street.
CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Police Department has not recently released any reports through its website, a result of a cyberattack that crippled municipal information systems.