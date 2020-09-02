Police report 2-9-20

CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrest does not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Champagne L. Bowen-Davis, 24, of Cape Girardeau, was arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree domestic assault and two counts of felony armed criminal action.
- Jennifer Paris Landi Bowen-Davis, 20, of Cape Girardeau, was arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree domestic assault and two counts of felony armed criminal action.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY
The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department released the following items. Arrest does not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Samantha M. Pruitt, 29, of Jackson was arrested on a Probation and Parole District 22 warrant for a parole violation.
- Cassiopeia T. Jones, 33, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Jacob A. Parker, 46, of Jackson was arrested on a Jackson warrant for contempt of court.
- Cleston J. Griffin, 49, of Chaffee, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for failure to register motor vehicle.
- Brent K. Jones, 19, of Scott City was arrested on a Dexter, Missouri, warrant for dangerous drugs paraphernalia.
- Carerra R. Patterson, 30, no address given, was arrested on suspicion of second-degree domestic assault, two counts.
PERRY COUNTY
The Perry County Sheriff's Department released the following items. Arrest does not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Tressa M. Cooper, 49, no address given, was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm.
- Kenneth W. Ruessler, 36, of St. Mary, Missouri, was charged with possession of controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Edward D. Bone, 28, no address given, was charged with possession of controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Sunshine J. Petrie, 28, of Perryville, Missouri, was charged with unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.