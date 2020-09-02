Police report 2-9-20

Arrests

Samantha M. Pruitt, 29, of Jackson was arrested on a Probation and Parole District 22 warrant for a parole violation.

Cassiopeia T. Jones, 33, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jacob A. Parker, 46, of Jackson was arrested on a Jackson warrant for contempt of court.

Cleston J. Griffin, 49, of Chaffee, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for failure to register motor vehicle.

Brent K. Jones, 19, of Scott City was arrested on a Dexter, Missouri, warrant for dangerous drugs paraphernalia.