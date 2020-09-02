All sections
February 8, 2020

Police report 2-9-20

CAPE GIRARDEAU The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrest does not imply guilt. Arrests n Champagne L. Bowen-Davis, 24, of Cape Girardeau, was arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree domestic assault and two counts of felony armed criminal action...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrest does not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Champagne L. Bowen-Davis, 24, of Cape Girardeau, was arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree domestic assault and two counts of felony armed criminal action.
  • Jennifer Paris Landi Bowen-Davis, 20, of Cape Girardeau, was arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree domestic assault and two counts of felony armed criminal action.

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY

The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department released the following items. Arrest does not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Samantha M. Pruitt, 29, of Jackson was arrested on a Probation and Parole District 22 warrant for a parole violation.
  • Cassiopeia T. Jones, 33, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Jacob A. Parker, 46, of Jackson was arrested on a Jackson warrant for contempt of court.
  • Cleston J. Griffin, 49, of Chaffee, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for failure to register motor vehicle.
  • Brent K. Jones, 19, of Scott City was arrested on a Dexter, Missouri, warrant for dangerous drugs paraphernalia.
  • Carerra R. Patterson, 30, no address given, was arrested on suspicion of second-degree domestic assault, two counts.

PERRY COUNTY

The Perry County Sheriff's Department released the following items. Arrest does not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Tressa M. Cooper, 49, no address given, was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm.
  • Kenneth W. Ruessler, 36, of St. Mary, Missouri, was charged with possession of controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Edward D. Bone, 28, no address given, was charged with possession of controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Sunshine J. Petrie, 28, of Perryville, Missouri, was charged with unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Police/Fire Reports

