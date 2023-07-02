All sections
February 7, 2023

Police report 2-7-23

CAPE GIRARDEAU Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt. Arrests n A warrant arrest was reported on North Water Street. n A warrant arrest was reported on Bloomfield Road. n A warrant arrest was reported on William Street...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • A warrant arrest was reported on North Water Street.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on Bloomfield Road.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on William Street.

Assaults

  • Fourth-degree domestic assault was reported on South Louisiana Avenue.

Thefts

  • Shoplifting was reported on William Street.
  • Second-degree burglary and second-degree arson were reported on North Sprigg Street.
  • Shoplifting and possession of a controlled substance were reported on William Street.
  • Theft was reported on Jim Drury Way.

Miscellaneous

  • Possession of a controlled substance was reported.
  • Unlawful possession of a firearm and operating a vehicle on highway without a valid license was reported on South Sprigg Street.
  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on William Street.
  • First-degree trespassing was reported on Westwood Drive.
  • Parental kidnapping was reported on Siemers Drive.
  • Driving while revoked/suspended was reported on William Street.
  • Violation of licensing and after-hours club was reported on Independence Street.
  • Property damage was reported on South Mount Auburn Road.
  • Property damage was reported on South Mount Auburn Road.
  • Property damage was reported on North Kingshighway.
  • Resisting/interfering with arrest, detention or stop and first-degree trespassing were reported on William Street.
  • Resisting arrest/detention/stop by fleeing, creating a substantial risk of serious injury/death to any person was reported on Perry Avenue.
  • Resisting/interfering with arrest, detention or stop and first-degree trespassing were reported on Lacey Street.
  • Second-degree property damage was reported.
  • Failure to maintain financial responsibility/insurance, failure to drive on right of highway, failure to stop at stop sign, leaving the scene of an accident property damage, exceeding the speed limit 16-19 mph and resisting arrest/detention/stop by fleeing, creating a substantial risk of serious injury/death to any person were reported on Elm Street.

JACKSON

Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Aaron Wallace, 44, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.
  • William Gaulding, 51, of Perryville, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of stealing.

Thefts

  • Theft was reported in the 1300 block of Woodland Drive.
  • Theft was reported in the 800 block of Old Cape Road.
  • Theft was reported in the 200 block of Henderson Street.
  • Theft was reported in the 300 block of Broadridge Drive.
  • Theft was reported in the 3200 block of East Jackson Boulevard.

Miscellaneous

  • Property damage was reported in the 2800 block of Pinewood Court.
  • Property damage was reported in the 2200 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
