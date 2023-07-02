Police report 2-7-23

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- A warrant arrest was reported on North Water Street.
- A warrant arrest was reported on Bloomfield Road.
- A warrant arrest was reported on William Street.
Assaults
- Fourth-degree domestic assault was reported on South Louisiana Avenue.
Thefts
- Shoplifting was reported on William Street.
- Second-degree burglary and second-degree arson were reported on North Sprigg Street.
- Shoplifting and possession of a controlled substance were reported on William Street.
- Theft was reported on Jim Drury Way.
Miscellaneous
- Possession of a controlled substance was reported.
- Unlawful possession of a firearm and operating a vehicle on highway without a valid license was reported on South Sprigg Street.
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on William Street.
- First-degree trespassing was reported on Westwood Drive.
- Parental kidnapping was reported on Siemers Drive.
- Driving while revoked/suspended was reported on William Street.
- Violation of licensing and after-hours club was reported on Independence Street.
- Property damage was reported on South Mount Auburn Road.
- Property damage was reported on South Mount Auburn Road.
- Property damage was reported on North Kingshighway.
- Resisting/interfering with arrest, detention or stop and first-degree trespassing were reported on William Street.
- Resisting arrest/detention/stop by fleeing, creating a substantial risk of serious injury/death to any person was reported on Perry Avenue.
- Resisting/interfering with arrest, detention or stop and first-degree trespassing were reported on Lacey Street.
- Second-degree property damage was reported.
- Failure to maintain financial responsibility/insurance, failure to drive on right of highway, failure to stop at stop sign, leaving the scene of an accident property damage, exceeding the speed limit 16-19 mph and resisting arrest/detention/stop by fleeing, creating a substantial risk of serious injury/death to any person were reported on Elm Street.
JACKSON
Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Aaron Wallace, 44, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.
- William Gaulding, 51, of Perryville, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of stealing.
Thefts
- Theft was reported in the 1300 block of Woodland Drive.
- Theft was reported in the 800 block of Old Cape Road.
- Theft was reported in the 200 block of Henderson Street.
- Theft was reported in the 300 block of Broadridge Drive.
- Theft was reported in the 3200 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
Miscellaneous
- Property damage was reported in the 2800 block of Pinewood Court.
- Property damage was reported in the 2200 block of East Jackson Boulevard.