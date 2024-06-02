All sections
February 6, 2024

Police report 2-6-24

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • A warrant arrest was reported on Rand Street.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on Rand Street.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on Themis Street.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on Broadway.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on North Water Street.
  • A warrant arrest was reported.

Assaults

  • Fourth-degree domestic assault and stealing were reported on East Rodney Drive.
  • First-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon, shooting at/from motor vehicle at person, motor vehicle or building and armed criminal action were reported on Lexington Avenue.

DWI

  • Driving while intoxicated and resisting/interfering with arrest were reported on North Sprigg Street.

Thefts

  • Theft was reported on Dalhousie Drive.
  • Theft was reported on William Street.
  • Second-degree burglary was reported on Whitener Street.
  • Theft was reported on Gordonville Road.

Miscellaneous

  • Possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia were reported on South Sprigg Street.
  • Shots fired was reported on Lexington Avenue.
  • Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting/interfering with arrest, detention or stop and first-degree trespassing were reported on Good Hope Street.
  • Fraud was reported.
  • Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance were reported on South Sprigg Street.
  • Trespassing was reported on William Street.
  • Unlawful possession, transport, manufacture, repair or sale of illegal weapon and delivery of a controlled substance were reported on Bellevue Street.
  • Possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting/interfering with arrest, detention or stop were reported on Bloomfield Street.
  • Resisting/interfering with arrest, detention or stop and first-degree trespassing were reported on Lacey Street.
  • Shots fired was reported on Broadway.
  • Unlawful use of a weapon was reported on Bloomfield Street.
  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on North Park Avenue.
  • First-degree trespassing was reported on South Sprigg Street.
  • First-degree trespassing was reported on Lacey Street.
  • First-degree tampering with a motor vehicle and resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony were reported on North Henderson Avenue.

JACKSON

Jackson Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Victor Hammack, 24, of Marble Hill was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle with a revoked/suspended license and Wayne County warrant.
  • Timothy Campbell, 39, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of endangering welfare of a child and possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Bobbi Seabaugh, 54, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle with a revoked/suspended license.
  • Byron Burris, 29, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant.
  • Darius Pullen, 24, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on two Jackson warrants.
  • Taylor Newsom, 25, of Jackson was arrested on three Jackson warrants.

Assault

  • Assault was reported in the area of North Lacey Street.

Thefts

  • Theft was reported in the 1200 block of East Main Street.
  • Theft was reported in the 600 block of Sue Drive.
  • Burglary was reported in the 400 block of North Neal Street

Miscellaneous

  • Property damage was reported in the 300 block of South Missouri Street.
  • Fraud was reported in the 2300 block of Garrett Lane.
  • Trespassing was reported in the 1000 block of Nancy Drive.
