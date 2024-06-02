Police report 2-6-24

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- A warrant arrest was reported on Rand Street.
- A warrant arrest was reported on Rand Street.
- A warrant arrest was reported on Themis Street.
- A warrant arrest was reported on Broadway.
- A warrant arrest was reported on North Water Street.
- A warrant arrest was reported.
Assaults
- Fourth-degree domestic assault and stealing were reported on East Rodney Drive.
- First-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon, shooting at/from motor vehicle at person, motor vehicle or building and armed criminal action were reported on Lexington Avenue.
DWI
- Driving while intoxicated and resisting/interfering with arrest were reported on North Sprigg Street.
Thefts
- Theft was reported on Dalhousie Drive.
- Theft was reported on William Street.
- Second-degree burglary was reported on Whitener Street.
- Theft was reported on Gordonville Road.
Miscellaneous
- Possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia were reported on South Sprigg Street.
- Shots fired was reported on Lexington Avenue.
- Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting/interfering with arrest, detention or stop and first-degree trespassing were reported on Good Hope Street.
- Fraud was reported.
- Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance were reported on South Sprigg Street.
- Trespassing was reported on William Street.
- Unlawful possession, transport, manufacture, repair or sale of illegal weapon and delivery of a controlled substance were reported on Bellevue Street.
- Possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting/interfering with arrest, detention or stop were reported on Bloomfield Street.
- Resisting/interfering with arrest, detention or stop and first-degree trespassing were reported on Lacey Street.
- Shots fired was reported on Broadway.
- Unlawful use of a weapon was reported on Bloomfield Street.
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on North Park Avenue.
- First-degree trespassing was reported on South Sprigg Street.
- First-degree trespassing was reported on Lacey Street.
- First-degree tampering with a motor vehicle and resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony were reported on North Henderson Avenue.
JACKSON
Jackson Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Victor Hammack, 24, of Marble Hill was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle with a revoked/suspended license and Wayne County warrant.
- Timothy Campbell, 39, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of endangering welfare of a child and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Bobbi Seabaugh, 54, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle with a revoked/suspended license.
- Byron Burris, 29, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant.
- Darius Pullen, 24, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on two Jackson warrants.
- Taylor Newsom, 25, of Jackson was arrested on three Jackson warrants.
Assault
- Assault was reported in the area of North Lacey Street.
Thefts
- Theft was reported in the 1200 block of East Main Street.
- Theft was reported in the 600 block of Sue Drive.
- Burglary was reported in the 400 block of North Neal Street
Miscellaneous
- Property damage was reported in the 300 block of South Missouri Street.
- Fraud was reported in the 2300 block of Garrett Lane.
- Trespassing was reported in the 1000 block of Nancy Drive.