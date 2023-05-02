All sections
February 4, 2023

Police report 2-5-23

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • A warrant arrest was reported on William Street.
  • A warrant arrest was reported.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on William Street.

DWI

  • Driving while intoxicated and improper lane usage were reported.
  • Driving while intoxicated was reported on Paul Keller Way.

Thefts

  • Theft was reported on North Sprigg Street.
  • Stealing a motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft and forgery were reported on Siemers Drive.

Miscellaneous

  • Possession of a controlled substance was reported on South Benton Street.
  • Resisting/interfering with arrest, detention or stop was reported on William Street.
  • Fraud was reported.
  • Property damage was reported on Village Drive.
  • Fraud was reported on Broadway.
  • Trespassing was reported on Broadway.

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY

Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrest

  • Anjoel D. Vandeweghe, 43, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of unlawful use of a weapon and fourth-degree domestic assault.
Police/Fire Reports

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian's AI Policy, click here.

