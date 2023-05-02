Police report 2-5-23

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- A warrant arrest was reported on William Street.
- A warrant arrest was reported.
- A warrant arrest was reported on William Street.
DWI
- Driving while intoxicated and improper lane usage were reported.
- Driving while intoxicated was reported on Paul Keller Way.
Thefts
- Theft was reported on North Sprigg Street.
- Stealing a motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft and forgery were reported on Siemers Drive.
Miscellaneous
- Possession of a controlled substance was reported on South Benton Street.
- Resisting/interfering with arrest, detention or stop was reported on William Street.
- Fraud was reported.
- Property damage was reported on Village Drive.
- Fraud was reported on Broadway.
- Trespassing was reported on Broadway.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY
Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrest
- Anjoel D. Vandeweghe, 43, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of unlawful use of a weapon and fourth-degree domestic assault.