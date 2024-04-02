All sections
February 3, 2024

Police report 2-4-24

CAPE GIRARDEAU Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt. Arrests n A warrant arrest was reported on North Main Street. n A warrant arrest was reported. n A warrant arrest was reported on North Sprigg Street...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • A warrant arrest was reported on North Main Street.
  • A warrant arrest was reported.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on North Sprigg Street.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on William Street.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on William Street.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on Rodney Vista Boulevard.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on Whitener Street.

DWIs

  • Driving while intoxicated was reported on Lexington Avenue.
  • Driving while intoxicated and improper lane usage were reported on William Street.
  • Driving while intoxicated, operating vehicle on highway without a valid license, failure to maintain financial responsibility, operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner involving an accident and resisting arrest/detention/stop by fleeing were reported on South Kingshighway.

Thefts

  • Theft from a motor vehicle was reported on North Silver Springs Road.
  • Theft was reported on North Frederick Street.
  • Second-degree burglary was reported on North Broadview Street.
  • Theft of an animal was reported on Huntington drive.
  • Shoplifting was reported on William Street.
  • Theft was reported on Huntington Drive.
  • Second-degree burglary was reported on Bloomfield Street.
Miscellaneous

  • First-degree trespassing was reported on Veterans Memorial Drive.
  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on South Kingshighway.
  • Fraud was reported.
  • First-degree trespassing was reported on South Plaza Way.
  • First-degree trespassing was reported.
  • Ex parte or full-order protection violation was reported on Brenda Kay Court.

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY

Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Ariana K. Kroninger, 24, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for first-degree endangering the welfare of a child and possession of a controlled substance.
  • Anthony A. Aguirre, 40, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of third-degree domestic assault, first-degree statutory rape and first-degree statutory sodomy.
  • Aaron A. Wallace, 45 of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for unlawful use of a weapon.
  • Michael L. Sykes, 52, of Lilbourn was arrested on two Scott County warrants for defective equipment and no insurance.
  • Elgin D. Greer, 37, of Charleston was arrested on suspicion of defacing a firearm.
  • Zachary J. Maynard, 30, of Charleston was arrested on suspicion of unlawful possession, transport, manufacturing, repair or sale of a weapon.
  • Ryan M. James, 51, of Delta was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for driving while intoxicated.
  • Adren C. Romo, 37, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Scott County warrant for failure to appear for driving without a valid license and a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for possession of a controlled substance.
  • Andrea L. Crawford, 31, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for violation of education for a child.
  • Michael F., Vincent Sr., 45, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of violation of order of protection.
  • Jesus V. Castillo Figueroa, 19, of Jackson was arrested on a Jackson warrant for probation violation for possession of a controlled substance, resisting/interfering with arrest and driving while intoxicated.
  • Roy T. Phillips, 64, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for failure to comply with Halloween related restrictions for sex offenders.
  • Brandon D. Spells, 33, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of operating vehicle on highway without a valid license.

DWI

  • Nicole W. Poston, 24, of Annapolis was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
