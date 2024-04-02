Police report 2-4-24

Miscellaneous

Ex parte or full-order protection violation was reported on Brenda Kay Court.

First-degree trespassing was reported on South Plaza Way.

Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on South Kingshighway.

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY

Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

Ariana K. Kroninger, 24, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for first-degree endangering the welfare of a child and possession of a controlled substance.

Anthony A. Aguirre, 40, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of third-degree domestic assault, first-degree statutory rape and first-degree statutory sodomy.

Aaron A. Wallace, 45 of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for unlawful use of a weapon.

Michael L. Sykes, 52, of Lilbourn was arrested on two Scott County warrants for defective equipment and no insurance.

Elgin D. Greer, 37, of Charleston was arrested on suspicion of defacing a firearm.

Zachary J. Maynard, 30, of Charleston was arrested on suspicion of unlawful possession, transport, manufacturing, repair or sale of a weapon.

Ryan M. James, 51, of Delta was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for driving while intoxicated.

Adren C. Romo, 37, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Scott County warrant for failure to appear for driving without a valid license and a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for possession of a controlled substance.

Andrea L. Crawford, 31, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for violation of education for a child.

Michael F., Vincent Sr., 45, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of violation of order of protection.

Jesus V. Castillo Figueroa, 19, of Jackson was arrested on a Jackson warrant for probation violation for possession of a controlled substance, resisting/interfering with arrest and driving while intoxicated.

Roy T. Phillips, 64, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for failure to comply with Halloween related restrictions for sex offenders.