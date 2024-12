Assaults

Fourth-degree domestic assault, intimidation and resisting/interfering with arrest, detention or stop were reported on Terry Lane.

Fourth-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon were reported on Independence Street.

DWI

Driving while intoxicated and leaving the scene of an accident were reported on Perryville Road.

Miscellaneous

Operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, unlawful possession of a firearm and resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony were reported on Whitener Street.

Receiving stolen property and unlawful possession of a firearm were reported on South Ellis Street.

Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on South Ellis street.

Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Siemers Drive.

First-degree murder was reported on William Street.

Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Independence Street.

Resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony was reported on William Street.