Police report 2-28-24

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrest does not imply guilt.
Arrest
- A warrant arrest was reported on Themis Street.
DWI
- Driving while intoxicated was reported on South Kingshighway.
Miscellaneous
- Unlawful use of a weapon, discharging weapon into home, motor vehicle or other transportation were reported on South Pacific Street.
- Second-degree property damage, unlawful use of a weapon and discharging weapon into home, motor vehicle or other transportation method were reported on Themis Street.
- Unlawful use of a weapon was reported on Whitener Street.
- Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia was reported.
JACKSON
Jackson Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Assault
- Assault was reported in the 400 block of Sycamore Street.
DWIs
- Kimberly White, 29, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and leaving the scene of an accident.
- Dylan Carroll, 27, of Matthews was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and speeding.
Miscellaneous
- Property damage was reported in the 1100 block of Sioux Avenue.
- Property damage was reported in the 200 block of Florence Street.
- Fraud was reported in the 1400 block of Trevino Drive.
Thefts
- Theft was reported in the 700 block of West Jackson Boulevard.
- Theft was reported in the 200 block of Whetstone Way.
- Theft was reported in the 3000 block of East Jackson Boulevard.