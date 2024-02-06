All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
February 28, 2024

Police report 2-28-24

CAPE GIRARDEAU Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrest does not imply guilt. Arrest n A warrant arrest was reported on Themis Street. DWI n Driving while intoxicated was reported on South Kingshighway. ...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrest does not imply guilt.

Arrest

  • A warrant arrest was reported on Themis Street.

DWI

  • Driving while intoxicated was reported on South Kingshighway.

Miscellaneous

  • Unlawful use of a weapon, discharging weapon into home, motor vehicle or other transportation were reported on South Pacific Street.
  • Second-degree property damage, unlawful use of a weapon and discharging weapon into home, motor vehicle or other transportation method were reported on Themis Street.
  • Unlawful use of a weapon was reported on Whitener Street.
  • Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia was reported.

JACKSON

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Jackson Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Assault

  • Assault was reported in the 400 block of Sycamore Street.

DWIs

  • Kimberly White, 29, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and leaving the scene of an accident.
  • Dylan Carroll, 27, of Matthews was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and speeding.

Miscellaneous

  • Property damage was reported in the 1100 block of Sioux Avenue.
  • Property damage was reported in the 200 block of Florence Street.
  • Fraud was reported in the 1400 block of Trevino Drive.

Thefts

  • Theft was reported in the 700 block of West Jackson Boulevard.
  • Theft was reported in the 200 block of Whetstone Way.
  • Theft was reported in the 3000 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
Story Tags
Police/Fire Reports

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Police/Fire ReportsJune 6
Fire report 6-6-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 6
Police report 6-6-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 5
Police report 6-5-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 5
Fire report 6-5-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 4
Police report 6-4-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 4
Fire report 6-4-24
Police/Fire ReportsMay 31
Police report 5-31-24
Police/Fire ReportsMay 31
Fire report 5-31-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy