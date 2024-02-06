All sections
blotterFebruary 28, 2023
Police report 2-28-23
CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • A warrant arrest was reported.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on North Sprigg Street.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on William Street.
  • A warrant arrest was reported.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on South Kingshighway.
  • A warrant arrest was reported.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on North Henderson Avenue.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on North Henderson Avenue.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on Hidden Valley Drive.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on North Kingshighway.

Assault

  • Second-degree domestic assault and second-degree kidnapping were reported.

DWI

  • Driving while intoxicated was reported on Thilenious Street.

Thefts

  • Second-degree robbery and second-degree domestic assault were reported on Hawthorne Road.
  • Theft from a vehicle was reported on North Silver Springs Road.
  • Theft was reported on Southern Expressway.
  • Theft from a motor vehicle was reported on North Henderson Avenue.
  • Theft from a vehicle was reported.
  • First-degree robbery and first-degree burglary were reported on North Pind Wood Lane.
  • Shoplifting was reported on William Street.

Miscellaneous

  • Violation of licensing ordinance was reported on Whitener Street.
  • Leaving the scene of an accident and motor vehicle responsibility required were reported on North Fountain Street.
  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on North Kingshighway.
  • Domestic disturbance was reported on North Frederick Street.
  • Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia was reported on South Kingshighway.
  • Violation of licensing ordinance was reported on Independence Street.
  • Resisting/interfering with arrest, detention or stop and peace disturbance were reported on William Street.
  • Shots fired and unlawful use of a weapon were reported on South Silver Springs Road.
  • Hindering prosecution of felony was reported on South Kingshighway.
  • Probation/parole violation was reported on South Kingshighway.
  • Resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony was reported on South Kingshighway.
  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Siemers Drive.
  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Pheasant Cove Drive.
  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Broadway.
  • Possession of a controlled substance was reported on Lacey Street.
  • Second-degree property damage was reported on Giboney Avenue.
  • Peace disturbance was reported on Terry Lane.
  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on North Pacific Street.
  • Second-degree property damage was reported on South Park Avenue.
  • Second-degree property damage was reported on Cecilia Street.

JACKSON

Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Joshua Norville, 39, of Marble Hill, Missouri, was arrested on a Jackson warrant.
  • James Penrose, 35, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.
  • Christopher Stevenson, 30, of Jackson was arrested on seven Jackson warrants.
  • Gina Aufdenberg, 40, of Jackson was arrested on a Jackson warrant.
  • Anthony McGuinn, 35, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant.

DWIs

  • Dalton Tainter, 24, of Marble Hill, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and on a Bollinger County warrant.
  • Taylor Buchell, 31, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, failure to drive on right half of road and fail to dim headlights.

Assault

  • Assault was reported in the 300 block of South Missouri Street.

Thefts

  • Theft was reported in the 2400 block of South Old Orchard Road.
  • Theft was reported in the 300 block of North Maryland Street.
  • Theft was reported in the 100 block of West Mary Street.
