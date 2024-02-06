Police report 2-28-23

Violation of licensing ordinance was reported on Whitener Street.

Leaving the scene of an accident and motor vehicle responsibility required were reported on North Fountain Street.

Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on North Kingshighway.

Domestic disturbance was reported on North Frederick Street.

Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia was reported on South Kingshighway.

Violation of licensing ordinance was reported on Independence Street.

Resisting/interfering with arrest, detention or stop and peace disturbance were reported on William Street.

Shots fired and unlawful use of a weapon were reported on South Silver Springs Road.

Hindering prosecution of felony was reported on South Kingshighway.

Probation/parole violation was reported on South Kingshighway.

Resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony was reported on South Kingshighway.

Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Siemers Drive.

Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Pheasant Cove Drive.

Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Broadway.

Possession of a controlled substance was reported on Lacey Street.

Second-degree property damage was reported on Giboney Avenue.

Peace disturbance was reported on Terry Lane.

Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on North Pacific Street.

Second-degree property damage was reported on South Park Avenue.