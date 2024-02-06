Police report 2-28-23

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- A warrant arrest was reported.
- A warrant arrest was reported on North Sprigg Street.
- A warrant arrest was reported on William Street.
- A warrant arrest was reported.
- A warrant arrest was reported on South Kingshighway.
- A warrant arrest was reported.
- A warrant arrest was reported on North Henderson Avenue.
- A warrant arrest was reported on North Henderson Avenue.
- A warrant arrest was reported on Hidden Valley Drive.
- A warrant arrest was reported on North Kingshighway.
Assault
- Second-degree domestic assault and second-degree kidnapping were reported.
DWI
- Driving while intoxicated was reported on Thilenious Street.
Thefts
- Second-degree robbery and second-degree domestic assault were reported on Hawthorne Road.
- Theft from a vehicle was reported on North Silver Springs Road.
- Theft was reported on Southern Expressway.
- Theft from a motor vehicle was reported on North Henderson Avenue.
- Theft from a vehicle was reported.
- First-degree robbery and first-degree burglary were reported on North Pind Wood Lane.
- Shoplifting was reported on William Street.
Miscellaneous
- Violation of licensing ordinance was reported on Whitener Street.
- Leaving the scene of an accident and motor vehicle responsibility required were reported on North Fountain Street.
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on North Kingshighway.
- Domestic disturbance was reported on North Frederick Street.
- Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia was reported on South Kingshighway.
- Violation of licensing ordinance was reported on Independence Street.
- Resisting/interfering with arrest, detention or stop and peace disturbance were reported on William Street.
- Shots fired and unlawful use of a weapon were reported on South Silver Springs Road.
- Hindering prosecution of felony was reported on South Kingshighway.
- Probation/parole violation was reported on South Kingshighway.
- Resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony was reported on South Kingshighway.
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Siemers Drive.
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Pheasant Cove Drive.
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Broadway.
- Possession of a controlled substance was reported on Lacey Street.
- Second-degree property damage was reported on Giboney Avenue.
- Peace disturbance was reported on Terry Lane.
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on North Pacific Street.
- Second-degree property damage was reported on South Park Avenue.
- Second-degree property damage was reported on Cecilia Street.
JACKSON
Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Joshua Norville, 39, of Marble Hill, Missouri, was arrested on a Jackson warrant.
- James Penrose, 35, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.
- Christopher Stevenson, 30, of Jackson was arrested on seven Jackson warrants.
- Gina Aufdenberg, 40, of Jackson was arrested on a Jackson warrant.
- Anthony McGuinn, 35, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant.
DWIs
- Dalton Tainter, 24, of Marble Hill, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and on a Bollinger County warrant.
- Taylor Buchell, 31, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, failure to drive on right half of road and fail to dim headlights.
Assault
- Assault was reported in the 300 block of South Missouri Street.
Thefts
- Theft was reported in the 2400 block of South Old Orchard Road.
- Theft was reported in the 300 block of North Maryland Street.
- Theft was reported in the 100 block of West Mary Street.