February 27, 2024

Police report 2-27-24

CAPE GIRARDEAU Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrest does not imply guilt. Arrests n A warrant arrest was reported on William Street. n A warrant arrest was reported on Super Bowl Drive. n A warrant arrest was reported on South Louisiana Avenue. ...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrest does not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • A warrant arrest was reported on William Street.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on Super Bowl Drive.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on South Louisiana Avenue.
  • A warrant arrest was reported.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on North Main Street.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on South Fountain Street.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on Independence Street.

Assaults

  • Assault was reported on North Fountain Street.
  • Fourth-degree domestic assault was reported on West Cape Rock Drive.
  • Third-degree assault and resisting/interfering with arrest were reported on North Main Street.
  • Third-degree domestic assault was reported on North Fountain Street.
  • Third-degree domestic assault and resisting/interfering with arrest, detention or stop were reported on Bloomfield Street.
DWI

  • Driving while intoxicated was reported on Big Bend Road.

Thefts

  • First-degree burglary and stealing firearm/explosive weapon/ammonium nitrate were reported on Themis Street.
  • Shoplifting was reported on William Street.
  • Shoplifting was reported on Broadway.
  • Theft from a building was reported on Whitener Street.
  • First-degree burglary and first-degree property damage were reported on Terry Lane.

Miscellaneous

  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Cape Meadows Circle.
  • Displaying certain prohibited items, maintenance of an inoperable auto and not keeping property free of litter were reported on North Henderson Avenue.
  • Second-degree endangering the welfare of a child was reported on Themis Street.
  • Property damage was reported on South Pacific Street.
  • Ex parte or full order of protection violation was reported on North Mount Auburn Road.
  • Property damage was reported on Whitener Street.
  • Fraud was reported on Rivercrest Drive.
  • Resisting/interfering with arrest, detention or stop was reported on Independence Street.
  • Second-degree murder was reported on North Water Street.
Police/Fire Reports

