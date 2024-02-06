Police report 2-27-24

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrest does not imply guilt.
Arrests
- A warrant arrest was reported on William Street.
- A warrant arrest was reported on Super Bowl Drive.
- A warrant arrest was reported on South Louisiana Avenue.
- A warrant arrest was reported.
- A warrant arrest was reported on North Main Street.
- A warrant arrest was reported on South Fountain Street.
- A warrant arrest was reported on Independence Street.
Assaults
- Assault was reported on North Fountain Street.
- Fourth-degree domestic assault was reported on West Cape Rock Drive.
- Third-degree assault and resisting/interfering with arrest were reported on North Main Street.
- Third-degree domestic assault was reported on North Fountain Street.
- Third-degree domestic assault and resisting/interfering with arrest, detention or stop were reported on Bloomfield Street.