Police report 2-27-22

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrest does not imply guilt.
Arrest
- A warrant arrest was made on Rivercrest Drive.
Miscellaneous
- Making a false declaration was reported on Broadway.
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on William Street.
- Fraudulent use of a credit/debit device and stealing were reported.
- Forgery was reported on Broadway.
- Second-degree harassment was reported on Broadway.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY
The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office released the following items. Arrest does not imply guilt.
DWI
- Isaac O. Venable, 34, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
Arrests
- Christopher W. Hughes, Jr., 22, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of third-degree domestic assault.
- Jeffrey J. Ford, 50, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for no seatbelt.
- David C. Stroder, 46, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant arrest for a probation violation for possession of a controlled substance.
- Jessica R. Davis, 35, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for forgery.