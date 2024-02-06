All sections
February 26, 2022

Police report 2-27-22

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrest does not imply guilt.

Arrest

  • A warrant arrest was made on Rivercrest Drive.

Miscellaneous

  • Making a false declaration was reported on Broadway.
  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on William Street.
  • Fraudulent use of a credit/debit device and stealing were reported.
  • Forgery was reported on Broadway.
  • Second-degree harassment was reported on Broadway.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY

The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office released the following items. Arrest does not imply guilt.

DWI

  • Isaac O. Venable, 34, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.

Arrests

  • Christopher W. Hughes, Jr., 22, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of third-degree domestic assault.
  • Jeffrey J. Ford, 50, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for no seatbelt.
  • David C. Stroder, 46, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant arrest for a probation violation for possession of a controlled substance.
  • Jessica R. Davis, 35, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for forgery.
Police/Fire Reports

