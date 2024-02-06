Police report 2-26-23

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- A warrant arrest was reported on North Kingshighway.
- A warrant arrest was reported on South Plaza Way.
- A warrant arrest was reported on Siemers Drive.
- A warrant arrest was reported on Siemers Drive.
Assaults
- Third-degree domestic assault was reported on Themis Street.
- Second-degree domestic assault and armed criminal action were reported on South Sprigg Street.
- Third-degree assault was reported.
- Third-degree domestic assault was reported on Kingsway Drive.
- Third-degree domestic assault was reported on North Mount Auburn Road.
Thefts
- Theft of firearm/explosive weapon/ammonium nitrate was reported on Jefferson Avenue.
- Theft from a motor vehicle, first-degree property damage and stealing a motor vehicle/aircraft/watercraft were reported on Rampart Street.
- Theft and fraudulent use of a credit/debit device were reported.
- First-degree burglary, first-degree robbery and armed criminal action were reported on North Park Avenue.
Miscellaneous
- Resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony, park curfew and unlawful possession of a firearm were reported on South County Park Drive.
- Unlawful use of a weapon, discharging along highway or into outbuilding was reported on Whitener Street.
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on William Street.
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Jefferson Avenue.
- Counterfeit money was reported on William Street.
- Second-degree tampering with property of another was reported on East Cape Rock Drive.
- Second-degree endangering the welfare of a child, unlawful use of a weapon and shooting at/from motor vehicle at person, motor vehicle or building resulting in death or injury were reported on South Ellis Street.
JACKSON
Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrest
- Daniel Massie, 31, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while driver's license suspended/revoked and arrested on four Cape Girardeau warrants.
Thefts
- Theft was reported in the 2800 block of South Old Orchard Road.
- Theft was reported in the 700 block of Legion Drive.
Miscellaneous
- Property damage was reported in the 500 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY
Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Murice R. McClinton, 39, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for forgery.
- Edward Carter Jr., 44, of Lansing Illinois, was arrested on a Illinois Department of Corrections warrant for parole violation.
- Rodney J. Harris, 43, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for possession of a controlled substance.
- Eric R. Tucker, 49, of Marble Hill, Missouri, was arrested on three Cape Girardeau County warrants for tampering with victim, failure to obey judge's orders for first-degree stalking and failure to obey judge's orders for two counts of non-consensual dissemination of private sexual images.
- Michelle M. Young, 50, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for stealing and forgery.
- Mark D. Metcalf, 51, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Christina M. Jones, 37, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Kirby W. Evans, 61, of Benton, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for probation violation for careless and imprudent driving.
- Delontre L. Gillespie, 22, of Charleston, Missouri, was arrested on a Stoddard County warrant for failure to appear for driver's failure to secure child under 8 years old.
- Samantha F. Davis, 21, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of first-degree sexual misconduct and violation of order of protection.
- Marlon R. Smith, 40, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for traffic offense of failure to register motor vehicle.
- James. W. Mowery, 32, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for traffic offense of failure to register motor vehicle.
- Lacosta M. Holland, 39, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for second-degree domestic assault.
- Jody W. Collins, 34, of Delta was arrested on suspicion of driving while revoked/suspended.
- Shane A. Crenshaw, 34, of Altenburg, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of third-degree domestic assault.
- Audrey D. VanPelt, 41, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of two counts of unlawful use of a weapon.