Police report 2-26-23

Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrest

Daniel Massie, 31, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while driver's license suspended/revoked and arrested on four Cape Girardeau warrants.

Thefts

Theft was reported in the 700 block of Legion Drive.

Theft was reported in the 2800 block of South Old Orchard Road.

Miscellaneous

Property damage was reported in the 500 block of East Jackson Boulevard.

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY

Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

Murice R. McClinton, 39, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for forgery.

Edward Carter Jr., 44, of Lansing Illinois, was arrested on a Illinois Department of Corrections warrant for parole violation.

Rodney J. Harris, 43, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for possession of a controlled substance.

Eric R. Tucker, 49, of Marble Hill, Missouri, was arrested on three Cape Girardeau County warrants for tampering with victim, failure to obey judge's orders for first-degree stalking and failure to obey judge's orders for two counts of non-consensual dissemination of private sexual images.

Michelle M. Young, 50, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for stealing and forgery.

Mark D. Metcalf, 51, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Christina M. Jones, 37, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Kirby W. Evans, 61, of Benton, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for probation violation for careless and imprudent driving.

Delontre L. Gillespie, 22, of Charleston, Missouri, was arrested on a Stoddard County warrant for failure to appear for driver's failure to secure child under 8 years old.

Samantha F. Davis, 21, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of first-degree sexual misconduct and violation of order of protection.

Marlon R. Smith, 40, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for traffic offense of failure to register motor vehicle.

James. W. Mowery, 32, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for traffic offense of failure to register motor vehicle.

Lacosta M. Holland, 39, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for second-degree domestic assault.

Jody W. Collins, 34, of Delta was arrested on suspicion of driving while revoked/suspended.

Shane A. Crenshaw, 34, of Altenburg, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of third-degree domestic assault.