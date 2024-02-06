Police report 2-25-24

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrest does not imply guilt.
Arrests
- A warrant arrest was reported on North Park Avenue.
- A warrant arrest and trespassing were reported on South Benton Street.
- A warrant arrest and trespassing were reported on South Benton Street.
- A warrant arrest was reported on South Sprigg Street.
- A warrant arrest was reported on South Sprigg Street.
- A warrant arrest was reported on William Street.
Assaults
- Third-degree domestic assault was reported on South Pacific Street.
- Third-degree domestic assault was reported on Big Bend Road.
- Third-degree assault was reported on Independence Street.
- Third-degree domestic assault was reported on North Fountain Street.
- Third-degree assault was reported on North Sprigg Street.
- Third-assault was reported on Shirley Drive.
Thefts
- Shoplifting was reported on William Street.
- Shoplifting was reported on William Street.
- Stealing or attempt to steal from financial institution, fraud and forgery were reported on North Kingshighway.
- Theft was reported on William Street.
- First-degree burglary and first-degree trespassing were reported on Perry Avenue.
- Shoplifting and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia were reported on South Kingshighway.
Miscellaneous
- Possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and first-degree trespassing were reported on South Benton Street.
- Unlawful use of a weapon was reported on South Minnesota Avenue.
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Broadway.
- Identity theft or attempted identity theft was reported.
- Ex parte or full-order protection violation was reported on North Sprigg Street.
- Violation of education requirement for a child was reported on Themis Street.
- Unlawful use of a weapon was reported on North Park Avenue.
- Second-degree property damage was reported on Randol Avenue.
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Independence Street.
- Fraudulent use of a credit/debit device was reported on South Mount Auburn Road.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY
Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Glenn H. Roberts, 54, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau Police Department warrant for violation of protection.
- Dax J. May, 42, of St. Louis was arrested on suspicion of possession of controlled substance.
- Shanda M. Berry, 41, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of driving while revoked.
- Michael C. Cox, 51, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
- Marcus T. Williams, 25, of Cape Girardeau was arrested a Jackson Police Department warrant for failure to appear for operating a motor vehicle on highway without valid license and two Miner Police Department warrants for failure to appear for expiring registration and failure to appear for falling to stop at stop sign.
- Steven J. Still, 33, of Sikeston, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for no license, speeding and failure to display plates.
- Desiree K. Christie, 67, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Probation and Parole warrant for failure to appear for fourth-degree assault.
- Tabitha L. Brown, 36, of Oak Ridge was arrested on suspicion of stealing.
- Blanche S. Thompson, 25, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for fourth-degree assault.
- Krissona D. Smith, 25, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on two Missouri Highway Patrol warrants for failure to appear for failing to display plates on motor vehicle and failure to appear for driving while revoked/suspended.
- Joseph A. Harrison, 38, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau Police Department warrant for failure to appear for first-degree trespassing.
- James. D. Alexander, 46, of Chaffee was arrested on a Probation & Parole District 12 warrant for probation violation for sex offense.
DWI
- Stephen W. Hawkins, 43, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and driving while revoked.