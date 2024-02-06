Police report 2-25-24

Miscellaneous

Fraudulent use of a credit/debit device was reported on South Mount Auburn Road.

Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Independence Street.

Unlawful use of a weapon was reported on North Park Avenue.

Violation of education requirement for a child was reported on Themis Street.

Ex parte or full-order protection violation was reported on North Sprigg Street.

Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Broadway.

Unlawful use of a weapon was reported on South Minnesota Avenue.

Possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and first-degree trespassing were reported on South Benton Street.

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY

Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

Glenn H. Roberts, 54, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau Police Department warrant for violation of protection.

Dax J. May, 42, of St. Louis was arrested on suspicion of possession of controlled substance.

Shanda M. Berry, 41, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of driving while revoked.

Michael C. Cox, 51, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.

Marcus T. Williams, 25, of Cape Girardeau was arrested a Jackson Police Department warrant for failure to appear for operating a motor vehicle on highway without valid license and two Miner Police Department warrants for failure to appear for expiring registration and failure to appear for falling to stop at stop sign.

Steven J. Still, 33, of Sikeston, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for no license, speeding and failure to display plates.

Desiree K. Christie, 67, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Probation and Parole warrant for failure to appear for fourth-degree assault.

Tabitha L. Brown, 36, of Oak Ridge was arrested on suspicion of stealing.

Blanche S. Thompson, 25, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for fourth-degree assault.

Krissona D. Smith, 25, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on two Missouri Highway Patrol warrants for failure to appear for failing to display plates on motor vehicle and failure to appear for driving while revoked/suspended.

Joseph A. Harrison, 38, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau Police Department warrant for failure to appear for first-degree trespassing.