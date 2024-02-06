All sections
blotterFebruary 24, 2023
Police report 2-24-23
CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • A warrant arrest was reported on North Kingshighway.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on South Plaza Way.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on Siemers Drive.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on Siemers Drive.

Assault

  • Third-degree domestic assault was reported on Themis Street.

Thefts

  • Theft of firearm/explosive weapon/ammonium nitrate was reported on Jefferson Avenue.
  • Theft from a motor vehicle, first-degree property damage and stealing a motor vehicle/aircraft/watercraft were reported on Rampart Street.

Miscellaneous

  • Resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony, park curfew and unlawful possession of a firearm were reported on South County Park Drive.
  • Unlawful use of a weapon, discharging along highway or into outbuilding was reported on Whitener Street.
  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on William Street.
  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Jefferson Avenue.

JACKSON

Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrest

  • Daniel Massie, 31, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while driver's license suspended/revoked and arrested on four Cape Girardeau warrants.

Thefts

  • Theft was reported in the 2800 block of South Old Orchard Road.
  • Theft was reported in the 700 block of Legion Drive.

Miscellaneous

  • Property damage was reported in the 500 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
