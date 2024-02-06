Police report 2-24-23

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- A warrant arrest was reported on North Kingshighway.
- A warrant arrest was reported on South Plaza Way.
- A warrant arrest was reported on Siemers Drive.
- A warrant arrest was reported on Siemers Drive.
Assault
- Third-degree domestic assault was reported on Themis Street.
Thefts
- Theft of firearm/explosive weapon/ammonium nitrate was reported on Jefferson Avenue.
- Theft from a motor vehicle, first-degree property damage and stealing a motor vehicle/aircraft/watercraft were reported on Rampart Street.
Miscellaneous
- Resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony, park curfew and unlawful possession of a firearm were reported on South County Park Drive.
- Unlawful use of a weapon, discharging along highway or into outbuilding was reported on Whitener Street.
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on William Street.
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Jefferson Avenue.
JACKSON
Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrest
- Daniel Massie, 31, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while driver's license suspended/revoked and arrested on four Cape Girardeau warrants.
Thefts
- Theft was reported in the 2800 block of South Old Orchard Road.
- Theft was reported in the 700 block of Legion Drive.
Miscellaneous
- Property damage was reported in the 500 block of East Jackson Boulevard.