Police report 2-23-23

CAPE GIRARDEAU Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt. Arrests n A warrant arrest was reported on Independence Street.
A warrant arrest was reported on Independence Street.
Thefts
First-degree burglary, second-degree property damage, driving while revoked, third-degree domestic assault and resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony were reported on South Pacific Street.
Theft was reported on Siemers Drive.
Theft was reported on Scenic Drive.
Theft was reported.
Theft was reported on Percy Drive.
Theft was reported on Siemers Drive.
Theft was reported on Siemers Drive.
Theft was reported on Broadway.
Miscellaneous
Failure to register vehicle was reported on Broadway.
Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on North Kingshighway.
Possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to maintain financial responsibility/insurance were reported on Themis Street.
Fraudulent use of a credit/debit device was reported on Towers Circle.