blotterFebruary 23, 2023
Police report 2-23-23
CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • A warrant arrest was reported on Independence Street.
  • A warrant arrest was reported.
  • A warrant arrest was reported.
Thefts

  • First-degree burglary, second-degree property damage, driving while revoked, third-degree domestic assault and resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony were reported on South Pacific Street.
  • Theft was reported on Siemers Drive.
  • Theft was reported on Scenic Drive.
  • Theft was reported.
  • Theft was reported on Percy Drive.
  • Theft was reported on Siemers Drive.
  • Theft was reported on Siemers Drive.
  • Theft was reported on Broadway.

Miscellaneous

  • Failure to register vehicle was reported on Broadway.
  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on North Kingshighway.
  • Possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to maintain financial responsibility/insurance were reported on Themis Street.
  • Fraudulent use of a credit/debit device was reported on Towers Circle.
Police/Fire Reports
