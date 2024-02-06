Police report 2-23-20

The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department released the following items. Arrest does not imply guilt.
- Mark A. Turnbough, 52, of Perryville, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for third-degree assault.
- Arnold L. Felton, 53, of Poplar Bluff, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of resisting/interfereing with arrest and a Cape Girardeau County warrant for a probation violation for second-degree harassment.
- Terry J. Zeigler, 43, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for driving while revoked.
- Leah J. Rosenbloom, 18, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to stop at a stop sign.
- Matthew R. Heroux, 32, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for a probation violation for second-degree tampering with a utility meter.
- Jeffrey P. Snider, 50, of Jackson was arrested on a Scott County warrant for first-degree public peace harassment.