Police report 2-23-20

The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department released the following items. Arrest does not imply guilt.

Mark A. Turnbough, 52, of Perryville, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for third-degree assault.

Arnold L. Felton, 53, of Poplar Bluff, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of resisting/interfereing with arrest and a Cape Girardeau County warrant for a probation violation for second-degree harassment.

Terry J. Zeigler, 43, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for driving while revoked.

Leah J. Rosenbloom, 18, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to stop at a stop sign.

Matthew R. Heroux, 32, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for a probation violation for second-degree tampering with a utility meter.