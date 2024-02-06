All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
February 21, 2024

Police report 2-21-24

CAPE GIRARDEAU Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrest does not imply guilt. Arrests n A warrant arrest was reported on Broadway. n A warrant arrest was reported on Southern Expressway. n A warrant arrest was reported. ...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • A warrant arrest was reported on Broadway.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on Southern Expressway.
  • A warrant arrest was reported.

Assaults

  • Assault was reported on Jefferson Avenue.
  • Third-degree domestic assault and first-degree trespassing were reported on Whitelaw Lane.

Thefts

  • Shoplifting was reported on Shirley Drive.
  • Theft was reported on Siemers Drive.

Miscellaneous

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
  • Delivery or possession of a controlled substance at a county/private jail/correctional center, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance were reported on Broadway.

JACKSON

Jackson Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Timothy Campbell, 39, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of domestic assault.
  • Jeffery Murry, 38, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of assault.
  • Landon Bellew, 20, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of domestic assault and being a minor in possession of alcohol by consumption.
  • Jacob Burdge, 18, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of stealing.
  • Lukas Statler, 19, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of stealing.
  • Jawn Zgonic, 39, of Marble Hill was arrested on two Cape Girardeau County warrants.
  • Curtis Battrell, 35, of Carbondale, Illinois, was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while driver’s license suspended/revoked and speeding.

DWI

  • Ethan Hadler, 22, of Perryville was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and failing to stop for stop sign.

Thefts

  • Theft was reported in the 1900 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
  • Theft was reported in the 1200 block of Broadridge Drive.
  • Theft was reported in the 5200 block of Hubble Cove Drive.
  • Theft was reported in the 700 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
  • Theft was reported in the 1600 block of Warren Lake Drive.
  • Theft was reported in the 1800 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
Story Tags
Police/Fire Reports

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Police/Fire ReportsJune 6
Fire report 6-6-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 6
Police report 6-6-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 5
Police report 6-5-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 5
Fire report 6-5-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 4
Police report 6-4-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 4
Fire report 6-4-24
Police/Fire ReportsMay 31
Police report 5-31-24
Police/Fire ReportsMay 31
Fire report 5-31-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy