Police report 2-21-24

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- A warrant arrest was reported on Broadway.
- A warrant arrest was reported on Southern Expressway.
- A warrant arrest was reported.
Assaults
- Assault was reported on Jefferson Avenue.
- Third-degree domestic assault and first-degree trespassing were reported on Whitelaw Lane.
Thefts
- Shoplifting was reported on Shirley Drive.
- Theft was reported on Siemers Drive.
Miscellaneous
- Delivery or possession of a controlled substance at a county/private jail/correctional center, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance were reported on Broadway.
JACKSON
Jackson Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Timothy Campbell, 39, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of domestic assault.
- Jeffery Murry, 38, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of assault.
- Landon Bellew, 20, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of domestic assault and being a minor in possession of alcohol by consumption.
- Jacob Burdge, 18, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of stealing.
- Lukas Statler, 19, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of stealing.
- Jawn Zgonic, 39, of Marble Hill was arrested on two Cape Girardeau County warrants.
- Curtis Battrell, 35, of Carbondale, Illinois, was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while driver’s license suspended/revoked and speeding.
DWI
- Ethan Hadler, 22, of Perryville was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and failing to stop for stop sign.
Thefts
- Theft was reported in the 1900 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
- Theft was reported in the 1200 block of Broadridge Drive.
- Theft was reported in the 5200 block of Hubble Cove Drive.
- Theft was reported in the 700 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
- Theft was reported in the 1600 block of Warren Lake Drive.
- Theft was reported in the 1800 block of East Jackson Boulevard.