February 20, 2024

CAPE GIRARDEAU Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrest does not imply guilt. Arrests n A warrant arrest was reported on North Kingshighway. n A warrant arrest was reported on North Sprigg Street. n A warrant arrest was reported on Lexington Avenue. n A warrant arrest was reported. n A warrant arrest was reported on North Kingshighway. n A warrant arrest was reported on La Mesa Drive. ...