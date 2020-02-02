Police report 2-2-20

JACKSON
The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrest does not imply guilt.
Arrest
- Keith Fischer, 35, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of failure to equip motor vehicle with tail lamps, fail to comply with ignition interlock device and operating a motor vehicle while driver's license revoked.
Assaults
- Assault was reported in the 300 block of South Missouri Street.
- Assault was reported in the 100 block of East Park Street.
- Assault was reported in the 2600 block of East Main Street.
Thefts
- Theft was reported in the 2000 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
- Theft was reported in the 1000 block of Highland Drive.
Miscellaneous
- Property damage was reported in the 400 block of North Farmington Road.
- Domestic disturbance was reported in the 200 block of Tracy Street.
- Fight in progress was reported in the 200 block of South Union Avenue.
- Domestic disturbance was reported in the area of Court and West Main streets.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY
The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department released the following items. Arrest does not imply guilt.
DWI
- Christian N. Pogue, 20, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
Arrests
- Zachery J. Patterson, 19, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for receiving stolen property and possession of controlled substance.
- Gary A. Mims Jr., 40, of Oak Ridge was arrested on a Dunklin County, Missouri, warrant for stealing.
- Caleb P. Koeppel, 31, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of possession of defaced firearm.
- Zaven D. Sneed, 19, of Dallas was arrested on a Dallas warrant for fraud and illegal use of credit card.
- William A. Brown III, 23, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of driving while revoked/driving while suspended.
- Taylor C. Pierce, 29, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of driving while revoked/driving while suspended.
- John J. Piwowarczyk III, 33, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for failure to register motor vehicle.
- Brian M. Brandtner, 44, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for a probation violation for violation order of protection.
- Brandon M. Vandenbossche, 19, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for child molestation.
- Starla D. Beasley, 24, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a warrant for Missouri Probation and Parole District 22 for a parole violation.