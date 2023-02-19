Police report 2-19-23

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- A warrant arrest was reported on West Rodney Drive.
- A warrant arrest was reported on North Sprigg Street.
- A warrant arrest was reported on Good Hope Street.
- A warrant arrest was reported on William Street.
- A warrant arrest was reported on North Spanish Street.
Assaults