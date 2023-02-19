All sections
blotterFebruary 18, 2023
Police report 2-19-23
CAPE GIRARDEAU Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt. Arrests n A warrant arrest was reported on West Rodney Drive. n A warrant arrest was reported on West Rodney Drive. n A warrant arrest was reported on North Sprigg Street...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • A warrant arrest was reported on West Rodney Drive.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on North Sprigg Street.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on North Sprigg Street.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on Good Hope Street.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on William Street.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on North Spanish Street.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on North Spanish Street.

Assaults

  • Third-degree assault and first-degree property damage was reported on North Kingshighway.
  • Fourth-degree assault was reported on South Hanover Street.
  • Third-degree assault was reported on South Silver Springs Road.

Thefts

  • Theft of a vehicle was reported on South Sprigg Street.
  • Shoplifting was reported on William Street.
  • Shoplifting was reported.
  • Stealing was reported on Themis Street.
  • Shoplifting was reported on William Street.
  • Theft from a vehicle was reported on Kell Farm Drive.
  • Theft was reported.
  • Shoplifting was reported on William Street.
  • Theft was reported on William Street.

Miscellaneous

  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Napa Circle.
  • Ex parte or full order protection violation was reported on North Pind Wood Lane.
  • First-degree trespassing was reported on Perry Avenue.
  • Ex parte or full order protection violation was reported on North Pind Wood Lane.
  • Failure to signal/give improper signal when stopping/turning left or right, failure to drive on right half of roadway when roadway was of sufficient width, driving while revoked/suspended, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance were reported on Good Hope Street.
  • First-degree trespassing was reported on Perry Avenue.
  • Property damage was reported on Wisteria Drive.
  • Probation violation was reported on Bloomfield Street.
  • Unlawful use of a weapon and discharging into home, motor vehicle or other transportation method and second-degree property damage were reported on South Pacific Street.
