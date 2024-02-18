Police report 2-18-24

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrest does not imply guilt.
Arrests
- A warrant arrest was reported on South Silver Springs Road.
- A warrant arrest was reported on South Kingshighway.
- A warrant arrest and shoplifting were reported on South Kingshighway.
- A warrant arrest was reported on East Rodney Drive.
Assaults
- Assault was reported on Saint Francis Drive.
- Fourth-degree assault was reported on North Kingshighway.
- Assault was reported on South Hanover street.
Thefts
- Shoplifting was reported on William Street.
- Shoplifting was reported on South Kingshighway.
Miscellaneous
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Independence Street.
- First-degree trespassing was reported on William Street.
- Possession of a controlled substance was reported on South Silver Springs Road.
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on South Kingshighway.
- Possession of controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to equip motor vehicle with rear license lamp/to illuminate license were reported on North Sprigg Street.
- Second-degree trespassing and possession of burglary tools were reported on North Main Street.
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on North Mount Auburn Road.
- First-degree trespassing was reported on William Street.
- Second-degree child molestation was reported.
- Unlawful use of a weapon was reported on South Park Avenue.
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Independence Street.
- Display of certain items prohibited was reported on Big Bend Road.
- Second-degree property damage was reported on North Spring Avenue.
- Unlawful use of a weapon and shooting at/from motor vehicle at person, motor vehicle or building were reported on Village Drive.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY
Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Mark D. Metcalf, 52, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for resisting arrest.
- Aveon M. Winfield, 25, of Grand Chain, Illinois, was arrested on suspicion of resisting/interfering with arrest.
- Timothy S. Bain, 59, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on two Festus Police Department warrants for failure to appear for expired plates and failure to appear for operating a vehicle without financial responsibility.
- Suzanna D. Ballard, 34, of Whitewater was arrested on a Bollinger County warrant for failure to obey judge's orders for forgery, stealing controlled substance/meth making material and fraudulently attempting to obtain controlled substance.
- Darrin T. Palmore Jr., 32, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on two Cape Girardeau County warrants for failure to display plates and seat belt violation.
- Thomas J. Thornton, 47, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for second-degree domestic assault.