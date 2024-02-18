Police report 2-18-24

Shoplifting was reported on South Kingshighway.

Shoplifting was reported on South Kingshighway.

Shoplifting was reported on William Street.

Shoplifting was reported on William Street.

Miscellaneous

Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Independence Street.

First-degree trespassing was reported on William Street.

Possession of a controlled substance was reported on South Silver Springs Road.

Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on South Kingshighway.

Possession of controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to equip motor vehicle with rear license lamp/to illuminate license were reported on North Sprigg Street.

Second-degree trespassing and possession of burglary tools were reported on North Main Street.

Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on North Mount Auburn Road.

First-degree trespassing was reported on William Street.

Second-degree child molestation was reported.

Unlawful use of a weapon was reported on South Park Avenue.

Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Independence Street.

Display of certain items prohibited was reported on Big Bend Road.

Second-degree property damage was reported on North Spring Avenue.